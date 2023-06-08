Advanced search
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
2023-06-08
208.98 EUR   +0.06%
12:35pItaly may extend suspension of early redemptions of insurer Eurovita's products
RE
06/06FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4%, Lifted by Miners; BATS Shines
DJ
06/06Ex-Baywa CEO Lutz moves to the top of the Supervisory Board
DP
Italy may extend suspension of early redemptions of insurer Eurovita's products

06/08/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Italian authorities may extend a temporary suspension of early redemption of ailing life insurer Eurovita's products beyond the June 30 expiry, a consumer association said on Thursday after a meeting with the company's special administrator.

Authorities and financial firms are negotiating plans to rescue Eurovita by dividing up the troubled life insurer among leading players in the industry.

As a deal remains elusive, an extension of the temporary halt to the early redemption of Eurovita's products is being considered, the ADOC consumer group said in a statement.

Eurovita, owned by Britain's Cinven, is the first insurance company in Italy to be placed under special administration.

The rescue deal under discussion envisages that top insurers Generali, UnipolSAI, Intesa Sanpaolo, Allianz and Poste Italiane each take on a portion of Eurovita's assets.

Insurers want banks that distributed Eurovita products to provide the financing for any early redemptions by customers, people briefed about the matter told Reuters, adding parties are at odds over the cost of such financing.

"There are still some sticking points on the potential, identified solutions which would see the protection of savers as their main element," ADOC said without providing details.

ADOC released its statement after it and other consumer groups met on Wednesday with Eurovita's special administrator Alessandro Santoliquido.

Eurovita ran into trouble when higher interest rates reduced the value of its government bond holdings and also prompted customers to redeem their insurance policies early to reinvest the money into higher-yielding products.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Federico Maccioni and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.02% 208.9 Delayed Quote.3.96%
FIRST INSURANCE COMPANY 0.00% 0.64 End-of-day quote.-4.48%
GENERALI 1.08% 18.3 Real-time Quote.8.97%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.91% 2.324 Real-time Quote.10.83%
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. -0.24% 9.976 Real-time Quote.9.58%
THE FIRST INSURANCE CO., LTD. 0.00% 16 End-of-day quote.1.27%
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. 0.53% 2.288 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
Financials
Sales 2023 159 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2023 9 439 M 10 105 M 10 105 M
Net Debt 2023 20 986 M 22 467 M 22 467 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,00x
Yield 2023 5,83%
Capitalization 83 206 M 89 076 M 89 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 159 253
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 208,85 €
Average target price 248,32 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Marc Berg Co-Managing Director
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE3.96%89 076
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.64%86 522
CHUBB LIMITED-12.70%76 698
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.76%69 876
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-4.33%28 574
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-6.91%22 266
