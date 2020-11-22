Italy's Benettons name new holding company chairman in motorway tussle with govt

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's Benetton family has ousted
Gianni Mion as head of its holding company Edizione, replacing
him with well-connected business professor Enrico Laghi, the
company said on Sunday, as it tries to solve a long-running
dispute over its motorway unit.
The wealthy family, which owns 30% of infrastructure group
Atlantia, has been embroiled in a feud with the Italian
government since a bridge in Genoa managed by Atlantia's
motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia, collapsed in 2018,
killing 43 people.
Laghi will supervise Edizione in its ties with the companies
it invests in including Atlantia - which controls
Autostrade - Autogrill, and others.
His appointment will be formally approved by an Edizione
shareholders' meeting by Nov. 30, the company said in a
statement.
Mion was reappointed last July to serve a three-year term as
Edizione chairman, but relations between the family and their
veteran advisor have soured as negotiations with the government
over the future of Autostrade have struggled to make progress.
Rome has been threatening to revoke Autostrade's licence
since the bridge disaster and has put the Benettons under
pressure to sell their stake in the unit to make room for
state-backed investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
Laghi, who once served as temporary administrator for ailing
national airline Alitalia and has strong links with
CDP, could help to broker a deal, sources told Reuters on
Saturday.
Talks between Atlantia and a consortium of investors led by
CDP have dragged on for weeks, and were complicated this month
when Atlantia's and Autostrade's former chief Giovanni
Castellucci was put under house arrest in an investigation
linked to the Genoa disaster.
