Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:25 2023-05-26 am EDT
207.40 EUR   +0.88%
12:20aMacron congratulates Erdogan on re-election ahead of final results
DP
05/26Lloyd's of London pulls out of U.N.-backed climate alliance
RE
05/26Cms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macron congratulates Erdogan on re-election ahead of final results

05/29/2023 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's leader Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory even before the final results of Turkey's presidential election were announced "With President Erdogan, whom I congratulate on his re-election, we will continue to move forward," Macron wrote on Twitter Sunday evening. "France and Turkey have immense challenges to face together." Macron cited the return of peace to Europe, the future of the Euro-Atlantic alliance and the Mediterranean as keywords.

Erdogan had earlier declared himself the winner of the election before the count ended. According to the state news agency, after nearly 99 percent of the votes had been counted, he came in with 52 percent, while challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 48 percent. Opposition leader Kilicdaroglu indirectly conceded defeat. Around 61 million people were called to vote in Turkey. Eligible voters in Germany and other countries have already voted. Sunday also marked the anniversary of the anti-government Gezi protests of 2013./rbo/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.88% 207.4 Delayed Quote.3.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.07% 0.6088 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.15078 Delayed Quote.1.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.684964 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.04% 0.011293 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.12% 0.931715 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
12:20aMacron congratulates Erdogan on re-election ahead of final results
DP
05/26Lloyd's of London pulls out of U.N.-backed climate alliance
RE
05/26Cms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/26Lufthansa joins Ita - Spohr's Italian adventure begins
DP
05/26Leadership appointments for Allianz Commercial in Iberia and Latin America
AQ
05/26Carney's climate alliance sounds alarm on "political attacks" on insurers
RE
05/26Allianz : Exchange offer / Tender offer
PU
05/25European Equities Close Lower in Thursday Trading; Germany Dips Into Recession
MT
05/25Allianz decides to leave Net-Zero Insurance Alliance
RE
05/24ABA-South Africa remains well positioned to untap its potential
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 159 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2023 9 421 M 10 084 M 10 084 M
Net Debt 2023 20 986 M 22 462 M 22 462 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,96x
Yield 2023 5,88%
Capitalization 82 628 M 88 439 M 88 439 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 159 253
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 207,40 €
Average target price 248,16 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Marc Berg Co-Managing Director
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE3.24%88 439
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%85 701
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.78%69 234
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.02%27 747
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-9.47%21 307
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer