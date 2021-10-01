Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/01 05:39:03 am
194.67 EUR   -0.09%
05:25aMARKETMIND : Final Quarter Blues
RE
04:13aALLIANZ : completes acquisition of Aviva Italia S.p.A.
PU
02:32aALLIANZ : Aviva Completes $382 Million Divestment of Italian Insurance Business
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Final Quarter Blues

10/01/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trucks park at the highway A2 parking near Warsaw

(Refiles to read spectre, paragraph 1)

By Saikat Chatterjee

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

World stocks are set for their third biggest weekly drop this year as supply chain disruptions sweeping across the global economy raise the ugly spectre of stagflation becoming a major factor for investors in the final quarter of 2021.

Consider these two opposing pieces of data in the last 24 hours: A frantic summer of merger activity produced deals worth $1.52 trillion in the September quarter, more than any other quarter on record, according to Refinitiv data while fresh evidence of China's waning economic momentum was again evident with the official PMI data showing factory activity unexpectedly shrinking in September. and

Even as investors struggle to grasp the implications of record corporate profit growth and slowing economies, major central banks remain optimistic about the global economy's prospects. As Robert Almeida at MFS Investment Management says the biggest uncertainty facing markets is not the widely expected decline of corporate profitability but the magnitude of the deceleration. Add to that the swirling concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling, the passage of President Joe Biden's trillion dollar spending packages and the ongoing energy crisis in China and Europe - and the path to the end of the year is strewn with hurdles.

So European stock futures are poised to suffer sharp falls on the first day of the last quarter, with U.S. futures not far behind. U.S. stocks are nursing losses after posting their biggest monthly drop since the pandemic-fuelled selloff in March 2020 and the greenback is set for its biggest weekly rise in more than three months. With inflation adjusted interest rates in the developed world pushing deeper into negative territory, the dollar's rise is particularly concerning for emerging markets. Slowing Chinese growth reverberated across the region with factory activity in September shrinking in Malaysia and Vietnam and growing at its slowest rate in seven months in Japan.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

A U.S. judge said Germany's Allianz must face investor claims it wrongly "abandoned" the investment strategies it promised to use on hedge funds that suffered massive losses.

British beverage company Diageo said it will invest $500 million to increase its tequila production capacity in Mexico.

Manufacturing PMI: Spain, Germany, France, Eurozone

Debt auctions: UK 1-month to 6-month bill sales

ECB's Schnabel speaks at New York Fed event

(Graphic: World stocks and bonds - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjokdkxpr/worldstocks.JPG)

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Karin Strohecker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.20% 195.12 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
DIAGEO PLC -0.96% 3570.5 Delayed Quote.25.30%
HUGO BOSS AG -0.77% 51.68 Delayed Quote.90.84%
MERCK KGAA -1.07% 185.75 Delayed Quote.33.70%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.09% 15.85 Delayed Quote.15.30%
TESCO PLC -1.13% 250.55 Delayed Quote.9.46%
VONOVIA SE 0.46% 52.18 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
05:25aMARKETMIND : Final Quarter Blues
RE
04:13aALLIANZ : completes acquisition of Aviva Italia S.p.A.
PU
02:32aALLIANZ : Aviva Completes $382 Million Divestment of Italian Insurance Business
MT
01:44aALLIANZ SE : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
MD
12:54aALLIANZ : US Judge Allows Investors To Show Allianz's Negligence In Funds' Collapse
MT
12:30aALLIANZ : Suisse Life Inks Reinsurance Deal With Resolution Life Unit
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/30ALLIANZ : must face investor claims over funds' collapse, U.S. judge rules
RE
09/30ALLIANZ : asset management head Jacqueline Hunt stepping down from board
RE
09/30ALLIANZ : Further changes to Allianz SE Board of Management
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2021 8 386 M 9 710 M 9 710 M
Net Debt 2021 22 423 M 25 963 M 25 963 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 79 804 M 92 494 M 92 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 194,84 €
Average target price 231,21 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-2.92%92 494
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.32.03%76 718
CHUBB LIMITED12.71%74 869
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.70%61 046
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED99.71%38 162
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.43.43%24 390