Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:01 2022-10-20 am EDT
171.95 EUR   -0.25%
06:39aMunich Re names 2 women to all-male board, new reinsurance head
RE
06:25aZhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery’s January-September Profit Rises 24%, Revenue Grows 8%
MT
10/19Credit Suisse currency rigging claims go before U.S. jury
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Munich Re names 2 women to all-male board, new reinsurance head

10/20/2022 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of reinsurance company Munich Re Group is seen next to the entrance of their headquarters in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich Re on Thursday announced that it would appoint two women to its all-male management board and a change in the person who will oversee the important reinsurance business.

It marks the biggest shake-up of the board in at least the last decade, and it comes at a time when the European insurance industry faces soaring inflation, low economic growth and an energy crisis.

Clarisse Kopff, joining from Allianz , will join the board to oversee the Europe and Latin America non-life division, and Mari-Lizette Malherbe will oversee the life and health division

Thomas Blunck will take over oversight of reinsurance, succeeding Torsten Jeworrek, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.26% 171.82 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
MUNICH RE -1.19% 248.5 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
06:39aMunich Re names 2 women to all-male board, new reinsurance head
RE
06:25aZhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery’s January-September Profit Rises 24%, Revenue Gro..
MT
10/19Credit Suisse currency rigging claims go before U.S. jury
RE
10/19Allianz Commercial names David Carey as MD, mid-market as part of major investment prog..
AQ
10/19Amazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain
RE
10/19ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/18ALLIANZ SE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18BNP Paribas gets regulatory nod to set up China asset management joint venture
RE
10/17ALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 151 B 151 B
Net income 2022 6 698 M 6 553 M 6 553 M
Net Debt 2022 24 064 M 23 541 M 23 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,59%
Capitalization 69 482 M 67 973 M 67 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 172,38 €
Average target price 217,90 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-16.99%67 973
CHUBB LIMITED1.38%79 536
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-9.69%78 331
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.05%61 553
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.3.55%32 620
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-3.24%21 974