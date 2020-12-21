Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/21 02:50:52 am
196.51 EUR   -1.74%
02:38aNaturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion
RE
12/17EU watchdog wants a more hands-on approach to insurer capital
RE
12/17ALLIANZ : appoints two strategic account managers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion

12/21/2020 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Spanish energy company

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish energy group Naturgy is considering teaming up with Germany's Allianz to buy PPL Corp's British subsidiary Western Power Distribution, the Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

China Southern Power Grid could also join the consortium, Expansion said.

Western Power is valued at around 14 billion euros ($17.07 billion) while Naturgy would invest less than 2 billion as a minority partner in the consortium, Expansion reported.

Two other consortiums of institutional investors are preparing to launch rival bids for Western Power, which supplies electricity to some 8 million people in Britain.

Naturgy declined to comment on the report. Allianz and PPL could not be reached for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8200 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.43% 199.98 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. -1.28% 18.88 Delayed Quote.-15.71%
PPL CORPORATION -1.46% 26.95 Delayed Quote.-24.89%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
02:38aNaturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion
RE
12/17EU watchdog wants a more hands-on approach to insurer capital
RE
12/17ALLIANZ : appoints two strategic account managers
AQ
12/16ALLIANZ : Bain Capital buys British mutual life insurer LV= for $707 million
RE
12/16DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
12/15National Australia Bank sells NZ life insurance unit for $206 mln
RE
12/15DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -6-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -5-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 141 B 172 B 172 B
Net income 2020 6 509 M 7 939 M 7 939 M
Net Debt 2020 22 866 M 27 888 M 27 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 4,84%
Capitalization 82 331 M 101 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 213,90 €
Last Close Price 199,98 €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-8.43%100 686
CHUBB LIMITED-2.12%68 763
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-7.20%61 986
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.36%58 971
BAJAJ FINSERV-1.89%19 942
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-21.59%17 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ