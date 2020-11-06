Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/06/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Muni Bonds Falter on Prospect of Divided U.S. Government

Generous aid to state and local governments as well as income-tax increases making municipal bonds more attractive to investors are less likely if Democrats fail to control both the White House and Congress. 

 
Malaysia's 1MDB Fund Still Struggling With Billions in Debt

Ailing state-run fund 1Malaysia Development continues to be saddled with a large pile of debt, despite billions in loans and advances from the Malaysian government. 

 
Allianz Earnings Top Forecasts

Allianz posted an-above forecast operating profit of EUR2.91 billion in the third quarter and a rise in net profit due to a higher non-operating investment result. 

 
Blown Election Calls, the Stock Market and You

If the election has you doubting the political experts, use it as a reminder that maybe you don't know everything either. Especially when it comes to investing. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Service 

 
AIG's Net Income Fell in Third Quarter

The insurance conglomerate posted a decline in third-quarter net income tied partly to a divested business, but its operating profit increased despite higher storm costs. 

 
Justice Department Files Antitrust Lawsuit Challenging Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The DOJ says the acquisition would allow Visa to unlawfully maintain a monopoly in the online debit market. 

 
Fed Says Virus Poses Considerable Risks, Maintains Low-Rate Pledges

The Federal Reserve said the coronavirus pandemic poses considerable risks for the U.S. economy despite recent gains, and officials made no changes on Thursday to their commitment to provide sustained stimulus. 

 
Macquarie Group's Profit Falls

Macquarie Group's first-half net profit fell by 32% as Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas

The election-induced drop in Treasury yields rippled overseas, dragging down borrowing costs in Europe as investors wrote off hopes that a big U.S. spending package could give the global economy a jolt.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1615ET

Financials
Sales 2020 139 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2020 6 280 M 7 461 M 7 461 M
Net Debt 2020 22 181 M 26 353 M 26 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 5,71%
Capitalization 69 190 M 82 251 M 82 204 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 205,45 €
Last Close Price 168,06 €
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-23.56%81 307
CHUBB LIMITED-12.16%61 709
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.70%54 979
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-18.41%53 239
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-34.28%14 312
BAJAJ FINSERV-35.54%13 038
