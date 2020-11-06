News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Muni Bonds Falter on Prospect of Divided U.S. Government

Generous aid to state and local governments as well as income-tax increases making municipal bonds more attractive to investors are less likely if Democrats fail to control both the White House and Congress.

Malaysia's 1MDB Fund Still Struggling With Billions in Debt

Ailing state-run fund 1Malaysia Development continues to be saddled with a large pile of debt, despite billions in loans and advances from the Malaysian government.

Allianz Earnings Top Forecasts

Allianz posted an-above forecast operating profit of EUR2.91 billion in the third quarter and a rise in net profit due to a higher non-operating investment result.

Blown Election Calls, the Stock Market and You

If the election has you doubting the political experts, use it as a reminder that maybe you don't know everything either. Especially when it comes to investing.

AIG's Net Income Fell in Third Quarter

The insurance conglomerate posted a decline in third-quarter net income tied partly to a divested business, but its operating profit increased despite higher storm costs.

Justice Department Files Antitrust Lawsuit Challenging Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The DOJ says the acquisition would allow Visa to unlawfully maintain a monopoly in the online debit market.

Fed Says Virus Poses Considerable Risks, Maintains Low-Rate Pledges

The Federal Reserve said the coronavirus pandemic poses considerable risks for the U.S. economy despite recent gains, and officials made no changes on Thursday to their commitment to provide sustained stimulus.

Macquarie Group's Profit Falls

Macquarie Group's first-half net profit fell by 32% as Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas

The election-induced drop in Treasury yields rippled overseas, dragging down borrowing costs in Europe as investors wrote off hopes that a big U.S. spending package could give the global economy a jolt.

