    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:26 2022-10-28 am EDT
180.37 EUR   +0.19%
Project Future : Sustainable investing at Allianz
PU
10/27Aegon, ASR will merge Dutch insurance operations, Aegon to receive 2.5 billion euros
RE
10/26Thomson Reuters-practice Innovations : 3 ways to boost your law firm's cyber-resilience
AQ
Project Future: Sustainable investing at Allianz

10/28/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Allianz Private Krankenversicherung (APKV) is currently investing 35 billion euros in the capital market. What do customers get out of it - and how sustainable are the investments? APKV CFO Klaus Berge talks about this in an interview.

Mr. Berge, the APKV invests money in the capital markets for its policyholders. What for? Investment is a key element of health insurance, although it is not well known. In this way, we ensure that premiums do not rise in old age, simply because people are getting older and tend to go to the doctor more often.

How does it work? Our customers pay in a little more in their younger years than would initially be necessary for their medical care. We invest this additional amount - for example in the capital market, in real estate or in infrastructure projects, such as wind turbines. Later, these investment returns are fed back to the insured and "subsidize" the remaining premiums. The more successful an investment strategy is, the higher this benefit will be, i.e. the lower are the respective insurance premiums. If you compare our investment performance with the market, it is more stable and delivers a higher return, which is a great achievement of our AIM colleagues and our Group internal asset managers.

Why can premiums still rise? In fact, it is not the age of the individual insured person that is the decisive factor, but first and foremost medical progress. Today, medical care is more effective than ever before, but it also costs much more.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 12:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 154 B 154 B
Net income 2022 6 738 M 6 743 M 6 743 M
Net Debt 2022 24 064 M 24 080 M 24 080 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 72 562 M 72 612 M 72 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 180,02 €
Average target price 216,85 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-13.31%72 612
CHUBB LIMITED7.36%84 223
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.70%76 996
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.74%63 519
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-0.59%31 559
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.0.30%22 701