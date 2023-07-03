WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - R+V boss Norbert Rollinger does not think compulsory insurance for building damage as a result of climate change is the right answer to increasing weather extremes. "Compulsory insurance does not solve the problem and sets the wrong incentives," Rollinger, who is also president of the German Insurance Association (GDV), told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The incentive could then dwindle for homeowners to invest in protection against floods and storms, he said. "And we also want to keep the issue of freedom of choice high: Why do I have to have comprehensive insurance forced on me for my house? I don't get comprehensive insurance forced on my car either."

The R+V boss warned that politicians should not think that compulsory insurance would solve the problem of storm damage: "That ignores the fact that it does not solve the whole issue of provision. It ignores the fact that public infrastructure - bridges, roads, fire stations, town halls - is generally not insured. So the state can't get rid of this issue. And if premiums go up as a result of climate change, then at some point the social issue will come up."

The important thing, he said, is to work hard to limit temperature increases. "1.5 degrees is probably already passé, but it would be good if we could limit it at 2 degrees. Because we know as an insurance industry: at 3 or 4 degrees, it becomes uninsurable in the building sector." The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of stopping global warming at 1.5 degrees if possible, thus preventing the worst consequences of climate change.

"Right now, we still need coal to produce electricity. We have to live with coal for a few more years. And then coal-fired power plants will also have to be insured," Rollinger stressed. "If the operators then invest in successor technologies, then that is worth supporting. Why should they no longer be insured, but leave this field to Chinese or American insurance companies?"