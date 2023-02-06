Advanced search
Risk reports mirror outcomes of Allianz Motor Day: more green initiatives needed to solve climate change

02/06/2023 | 07:00am EST
The same survey, however, showed that only 44 percent of respondents believe electric vehicles are more sustainable than cars with combustion engines. "We have clear data in this respect. There is a big overall reduction of CO2 emissions with an electric vehicle compared to a conventional car. The problem is that there's a lot of misleading communication about EV carbon footprints, specifically about the batteries", pointed out Dr. Thomas Becker, Head of Sustainability and Mobility - BMW Group. According to Becker, sweeping or inaccurate messages are often spread, such as: "With the German electricity mix, an EV is no better than a combustion engine", "Until all electricity is green, you shouldn't buy an EV", or "Cobalt is generally made with child labor".

"Our approach is to provide clean and differentiated information and to minimize risks, for example by not buying cobalt in the Congo, but in Australia and Morocco, or by using green electricity in our charging service," he explains.

Too sweeping or misleading communication is also known by others: "It's similar in the UK, and there's still a lot to be done to educate people about EV's. Misconceptions about EV's such as range anxiety still keep consumers away from sustainable driving, and one role of insurance companies is to help them through their apprehensions", concurred Hugh Kenyon, Pricing Director at LV= General Insurance.

To fulfil the specific needs of electric vehicle drivers, EV dedicated insurance solutions are here to stay. Allianz - which is a founding member of the Net Zero Insurance Alliance with the goal of decarbonizing its insurance portfolios - will soon launch a 'one-stop shop' platform that aims at giving customers "peace of mind", according to Laurent Floquet, CEO for Mobility and Assistance of Allianz Partners. Customer anxiety about buying a new or used electric car will be tackled by offering for example battery certification, mobile charging, wallbox installation, and specific maintenance packs. All of it aimed at making sustainable driving more and more attractive.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 11:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
