PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - The French bank Societe Generale (SocGen) has upgraded Allianz from "Hold" to "Buy" and raised its price target from 235 to 275 euros. The European insurance stocks have started 2024 with strong momentum and have outperformed the overall market and the banking sector by 3 to 4 percent since the beginning of August, according to an industry study published by the bank on Tuesday. With their solid capitalization, the insurance companies are well positioned to survive any market turbulence. In addition, the sector should deliver a pleasing operating performance this year, driven by favorable pricing trends in property and reinsurance and a recovery in asset management./edh/he

Publication of the original study: 16.01.2024 / 11:43 / CET

First dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

