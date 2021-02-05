Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package

02/05/2021 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers break out to visit employment personnel at

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. employment growth rebounded moderately in January and job losses in the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the case for a sizable relief package from the government to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed job losses in manufacturing and construction, two sectors which have been propping up the economy. There were further job losses at restaurants and bars. Retailers and employers in the transportation industry also laid off workers.

Millions of Americans are experiencing long spells of unemployment and permanent job losses, while others have given up searching for work. President Joe Biden on Friday cited the weak report to push the U.S. Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion recovery plan amid resistance from Republicans, now worried about the ballooning national debt.

"It's very clear that our economy is still in trouble," Biden said in an address to the nation. "I see enormous pain in this country. I am going to act fast."

The House of Representatives was expected to approve a budget measure on Friday that would enable Democrats to move the package through Congress without Republican support in a process that will likely take weeks.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 jobs last month. Data for December was revised to show 227,000 jobs lost instead of 140,000 as previously reported. Employment is 9.9 million jobs below its peak in February 2020.

The economy also created 250,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March 2020 than previously estimated. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated employment would not return to its pre-pandemic level before 2024. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 50,000 jobs in January.

"The weakness portrayed in today's labor report opens the door for the Biden administration to push forward with a higher spending package and provide relief for many Americans and businesses that continue to struggle with the pandemic," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

December's drop in payrolls was the first in eight months and came amid renewed restrictions on businesses like restaurants and bars to slow a resurgence in coronavirus infections. Though those curbs on businesses continued into the first half of January, there is reason for cautious optimism as some employment measures have been stabilizing since the second half of January as authorities began easing restrictions.

The government surveyed businesses for January's employment report in the middle of the month. It noted the response rate to the survey was "slightly below average."

Nearly $900 billion in additional relief money provided by the government at the end of December and the acceleration in the distribution of vaccines for the virus could lift hiring in the months ahead. In addition, the pace of COVID-19 infections appears to have peaked in early January.

"We are hopeful that January will mark the low point for 2021 job creation," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York. "Much stronger jobs figures are likely from the second quarter onwards."

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were lower.

(Graphic: The jobs hole facing Biden The jobs hole facing Biden: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/JOBS/xlbpgygrnpq/chart.png)

LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY

Last month, manufacturing payrolls decreased by 10,000 jobs, while employment at construction sites dropped by 3,000.

Retailers shed 38,000 jobs and healthcare employment declined by 30,000. The transportation and warehousing industry lost 28,000 jobs. There were 61,000 job losses in the leisure and hospitality sector. But employment in professional and business services increased by 97,000, with temporary hiring accounting for nearly all the gains.

Government payrolls rose by 43,000 jobs, lifted by increases in state and local government education.

Though the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in January from 6.7% in December, that was because many people stopped looking for work. The jobless rate was also pulled down by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work." Without this misclassification, it would have been 6.9%.

Just over 4 million Americans have been unemployed for more than six weeks, accounting for 39.5% of the jobless in January. The ranks of those who have permanently lost their jobs increased to 3.5 million from 3.4 million in December.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, dipped to 61.4% from 61.5% in December. The participation rate has declined significantly during the pandemic, with women accounting for the biggest share of dropouts.

That has been attributed to difficulties securing childcare as many schools remain closed for in-person learning.

"There is still an enormous amount of work to do to get back to maximum employment," said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

The report also underscored the so-called K-shaped recovery, where better-paid workers are doing well while lower-paid workers are losing out. The continued decimation of lower-paying jobs boosted annual wage growth to 5.4% from 5.1% in December. The average workweek increased to 35 hours from 34.7 hours.

"Businesses and the administration will need to work together to implement policies and programs which close this diverging gap and ensure displaced Americans can return to the workforce," said Karen Fichuk, Randstad North America chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

By Lucia Mutikani


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALLIANZ SE
06:03aDGAP-PVR : CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Se..
DJ
03:11aAGF MANAGEMENT : Normal course issuer bid
AQ
12:38aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/04ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/03EU watchdog says super regulator for insurers is overdue
RE
02/03Dow, S&P Close Higher, While Nasdaq Slips--Update
DJ
02/03Dow, S&P Close Higher, While Nasdaq Slips
DJ
01/31ALLIANZ : BBVA earns EUR1.32 billion in 4Q20, its best quarterly result in two y..
AQ
01/29ALLIANZ : Letter to Pimco Executives Alleges Discrimination Toward Women Employe..
DJ
01/28ALLIANZ : Secures Approval in China to Establish First Foreign-Owned Insurance A..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 138 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2020 6 800 M 8 181 M 8 181 M
Net Debt 2020 23 910 M 28 768 M 28 768 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 4,91%
Capitalization 80 676 M 96 618 M 97 070 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 217,66 €
Last Close Price 195,96 €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-2.36%96 618
CHUBB LIMITED5.72%73 348
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.48%61 874
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-5.01%56 653
BAJAJ FINSERV8.92%21 162
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.0.92%18 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ