  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
The net-zero problem: We're not going far enough

11/06/2021 | 07:28am EDT
Setting intervening years as interim decarbonisation target deadlines has far greater utility to asset owners and the world at large. Just before COP, the members of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance set a compelling example in this regard in its Progress Report. This is the first time a large group of institutional investors has set decarbonisation targets in line with the IPCC 1.5-degree pathways - and they are leading by example.

At the beginning of 2021, the Alliance delivered a clear framework for how a dedicated group of actors can turn ambitious long-term commitments into interim targets. Asset owners that use this Protocol are set to deliver on their ambition to align with net-zero targets for 2025, and - crucially - are guided in the immediate term with rolling intermediate targets.

This is the decisive decade. Short-term, science-based targets must be set, timed for 2025 or 2026. For first targets, 2030 is very late indeed.

These critically important actors are carefully balancing scientific ambition, active ownership engagement and divestment constraints with individual responsibilities, risk profiles, the decarbonisation trends of the global economy, and market opportunities specific to each Alliance member and their unique market environment.

The results so far are encouraging. Twenty-nine asset owners including Allianz, CDPQ and Swiss Re are already exceeding expectations by pledging average emissions reductions in three major asset classes by over 25% within five years. The decision-making process at these investors is truly enhanced. These members work on changing themselves first to then reach out to others to support them in their transformation.

In a sense, the collective is putting its money where its mouth is, demonstrating that asset owners can and must ask of themselves what they of the real economy companies that they invest in. Interim decarbonisation targets from asset owners are leading to clear actions and real-world outcomes today. Theirs is a blueprint for others to follow at COP26 and as policy-based changes to the global financial system are discussed and implemented.

Günther Thallinger is a board member of Allianz SE and chair of the UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 11:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
