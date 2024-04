14:02 ET -- Allianz is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The provider of insurance and investment advisory services agreed to sell its Fireman's Fund MidCorp and Entertainment insurance business to Arch Insurance North America. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year, Allianz said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 1418ET