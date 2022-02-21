Two Allianz managers fired in wake of investment fund collapse

Fund manager Greg Tournant "was discharged for violation of firm policies designed to ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards relating to the preparation and provision of client communications", according to the filing.

Tournant did not immediately respond to a Linkedin message seeking comment, and has not responded to multiple previous efforts to contact him.

A second employee, who couldn't be reached for comment, was "discharged for violation of firm compliance policies", according to the filing.

Allianz declined to comment.

The filings were made with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the United States and were dated Dec. 13.

Bloomberg first reported that the two had been discharged.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton)