Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 12:39:22 pm
207.875 EUR   -2.91%
12:09pTwo Allianz managers fired in wake of investment fund collapse
RE
10:17aALLIANZ SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:25aALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Two Allianz managers fired in wake of investment fund collapse

02/21/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Two Allianz fund managers who managed a multi-billion dollar group of investment funds that collapsed have been dismissed, according to regulatory filings.

Fund manager Greg Tournant "was discharged for violation of firm policies designed to ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards relating to the preparation and provision of client communications", according to the filing.

Tournant did not immediately respond to a Linkedin message seeking comment, and has not responded to multiple previous efforts to contact him.

A second employee, who couldn't be reached for comment, was "discharged for violation of firm compliance policies", according to the filing.

Allianz declined to comment.

The filings were made with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the United States and were dated Dec. 13.

Bloomberg first reported that the two had been discharged.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALLIANZ SE
12:09pTwo Allianz managers fired in wake of investment fund collapse
RE
10:17aALLIANZ SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:25aALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
05:15aALLIANZ SE : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
04:07aALLIANZ SE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/18European Stocks End Lower Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions, Fall in European Consumer Confi..
MT
02/18MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 18, 2022
02/18ALLIANZ SE : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
02/18TRANSCRIPT : Allianz SE, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2021 8 868 M 10 050 M 10 050 M
Net Debt 2021 24 055 M 27 261 M 27 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,93x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 87 451 M 99 106 M 99 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 214,10 €
Average target price 249,04 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE3.11%99 106
CHUBB LIMITED5.90%87 324
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.44%76 516
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.34%69 853
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-1.89%34 312
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.2.16%23 620