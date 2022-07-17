Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
173.00 EUR   +1.80%
01:23pUkraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - study says
RE
07/15ALLIANZ SE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/15ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - study says

07/17/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sun sets over the Black Forest

BERLIN (Reuters) - The consequences of the Ukraine conflict could accelerate Germany's green energy transition despite Berlin's decision to reconnect coal-fired power plants to compensate for falling fossil fuel supplies from Russia, a study published on Sunday showed.

The German government has been pushing for a shift to renewable energy, aiming for renewables to contribute 80% of the country's electricity generation by 2030.

The study by credit insurer Allianz Trade found that Germany's green energy goals were likely to increase the share of renewable energies in the electricity mix in the medium term, even beyond what would be required to meet the Paris climate targets by 2035.

The study found that an increase of coal-fired power generation, which the German government approved earlier this month, will not raise CO2 emissions in the European Union because the production will be limited by the EU emissions trading system.

The study said it was unlikely that coal would become a long-term replacement for Russian gas because of the high EU emissions trading prices.

"(Coal-fired power generation) will be pushed out of the market," the study's author Markus Zimmer said.

He also said that planning and approval procedures for renewable energy must be simplified and accelerated to meet the German government's goals.

The study estimated that Germany's renewable energy expansion in electricity would need annual investments of around 28 billion euro up to 2035, and the industry would need some 440,000 workers from 2022 to 2035 to meet the targets.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Klaus Lauer. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.80% 173 Delayed Quote.-16.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.33% 55.5 Delayed Quote.-22.25%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
01:23pUkraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - study says
RE
07/15ALLIANZ SE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/15ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/14ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/14Fitch Affirms Allianz Bank Bulgaria at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
07/14Allianz Unit's Additional Capital Requirement Removed by Australian Prudential Watchdog
MT
07/14Australian regulator lifts additional capital overlay on Allianz Australia
RE
07/13ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/13ALLIANZ SE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/13City moves who's switching jobs
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 153 B 153 B
Net income 2022 7 664 M 7 733 M 7 733 M
Net Debt 2022 22 655 M 22 861 M 22 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 69 838 M 70 472 M 70 472 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 173,00 €
Average target price 244,38 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-16.69%70 472
CHUBB LIMITED-4.72%78 466
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-14.26%75 899
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.25%62 696
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-27.83%23 633
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-10.72%20 715