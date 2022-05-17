Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/17 12:14:52 pm EDT
202.13 EUR   +1.66%
12:02pVoya to Acquire 'Substantial Majority' of Allianz Global Investors' US Business; Companies Plan Distribution Partnership
MT
11:50aVoya plans to buy majority of Allianz's U.S. asset management business
RE
11:28aAllianz Settles US Securities Fraud Case for $5.85 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voya plans to buy majority of Allianz's U.S. asset management business

05/17/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

(Reuters) - U.S. insurance plan provider Voya Financial Inc said on Tuesday its investment management unit would take over "a substantial majority" of Germany-based Allianz's asset management business in the United States.

The announcement comes after Allianz agreed to pay about $6 billion and its U.S. asset management unit agreed to plead guilty to fraud over the collapse of its multibillion dollar Structured Alpha funds amid market turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voya said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI), the asset management division of Allianz. Under terms of the proposed partnership, Allianz GI would get a stake of up to 24% in Voya's investment management business.

Voya said it is anticipating a purchase agreement to be finalized in the next few weeks.

After the deal, Voya's investment management unit will manage nearly $370 bln of assets, the company said. The planned acquisition will require no external financing or use of Voya's excess capital, it added.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.73% 202.25 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. 3.21% 64.27 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
12:02pVoya to Acquire 'Substantial Majority' of Allianz Global Investors' US Business; Compan..
MT
11:50aVoya plans to buy majority of Allianz's U.S. asset management business
RE
11:28aAllianz Settles US Securities Fraud Case for $5.85 Billion
MT
10:32aAllianz SE announces resolution of U.S. governmental investigations concerning Structur..
EQ
09:28aAllianz Global Investors Agrees to Transfer Majority of US Business to Voya
DJ
09:26aGermany's Allianz and its U.S. funds troubles
RE
09:15aAllianz to pay $6 bln in U.S. fraud case, fund manager charged
RE
04:58aAllianz Commercial appoints Nick Kelsall as head of motor claims
AQ
01:52aALLIANZ SE : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/16UK's Parvus hikes UniCredit stake to become Italian bank's No. 2 investor
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 159 B 159 B
Net income 2022 8 182 M 8 512 M 8 512 M
Net Debt 2022 22 655 M 23 569 M 23 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 80 694 M 83 951 M 83 951 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 198,82 €
Average target price 247,73 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-4.25%83 951
CHUBB LIMITED7.60%88 132
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-7.98%79 819
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD13.66%67 224
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-22.86%25 871
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.0.32%22 777