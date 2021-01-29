Log in
AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

01/29/2021 | 04:07pm EST
AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: AIO), a diversified limited term closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.

At November 30, 2020

Net Assets

$937,969,768

Common Shares Outstanding

34,323,135

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$27.33

Market Price

$23.99

Discount to NAV

(12.22)%

 
 

Quarter ended November 30, 2020

Net Investment Loss (a)

$(713,288)

Per Share (a)

$(0.02)

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (a)

$93,500,213

Per Share (a)

$2.72

 
 

Nine Months ended November 30, 2020

Net Investment Loss (a)

$(1,201,860)

Per Share (a)

$(0.03)

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (a)

$289,819,635

Per Share (a)

$8.44

(a)

Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020 includes market premium amortization on corporate bonds of $143,186 (less than $0.01 per common share) and $150,506 (less than $0.01 per common share), respectively. For tax purposes, the Fund has elected not to amortize market premium on corporate bonds.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, are available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance that the Fund will meet its stated objectives. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.


© Business Wire 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Hans W. Kertess Chairman
Scott Whisten Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sarah E. Cogan Independent Trustee
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZGI ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND3.79%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.55%7 392
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.94%3 630
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.70%2 405
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.26%2 116
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.4.44%1 715
