AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (the "Fund") (NYSE:NCZ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.

At November, 2020 2019 Net Assets (a) $674,562,727 $656,769,319 Common Shares Outstanding 76,115,749 76,073,659 Net Asset Value ("NAV") $5.30 $5.06 Market Price $4.81 $4.97 Discount to NAV (9.25)% (1.78)% Overdistributed Net Investment Income Per Common Share (b) $(0.1269) $(0.1651) Quarter ended November 30, 2020 2019 Net Investment Income (c) $6,442,782 $8,957,489 Per Common Share (c) $0.08 $0.12 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (c) $36,285,601 $6,795,085 Per Common Share (c) $0.49 $0.08 Nine months ended November 30, 2020 2019 Net Investment Income (c) $20,611,088 $27,864,620 Per Common Share (c) $0.27 $0.37 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (c) $49,199,166 $15,484,486 Per Common Share (c) $0.65 $0.19

(a) Net assets are inclusive of Preferred Shares of $271,525,000. (b) Since the Fund's net earning rates fluctuate from month to month, there will be periods when the Fund may over-earn or under-earn its monthly dividend rate. This fluctuation will have the effect of adding to or subtracting from the Fund's overdistributed net investment income balance. Fund management analyzes the current and projected net earning rates prior to recommending dividend amounts to the Fund's Board of Trustees for declaration. There can be no assurance that the monthly dividend rate will remain at its current level or that the undistributed net investment income balance, if any, will be sufficient to cover any shortfall in earnings to meet the current dividend rate. The overdistributed net investment income balance is exclusive of market premium amortization on corporate bonds in accordance with federal income tax treatment. The overdistributed net investment income balance includes realized gain (loss) on the sale of contingent debt and Section 305 sales adjustments for accrual of deemed dividends from investments in convertible debt in accordance with federal income tax treatment. (c) Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020 includes market premium amortization on corporate bonds of $256,595 (less than $0.01 per common share) and $809,621 ($0.01 per common share), respectively. Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2019 includes market premium amortization on corporate bonds of $265,850 (less than $0.01 per common share) and $739,247 ($0.01 per common share), respectively. For tax purposes, the Fund has elected not to amortize market premium on corporate bonds.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, are available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

