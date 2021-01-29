AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: CBH), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering cost of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.

At November 30, 2020 2019 Net Assets $186,807,810 $181,166,380 Common Shares Outstanding 18,258,516 18,257,012 Net Asset Value ("NAV") $10.23 $9.92 Market Price $9.88 $9.80 Discount to NAV (3.42)% (1.21)% Undistributed Ordinary Income Income Per Common Share (a) $0.3840 $0.2391 Quarter ended November 30, 2020 2019 Net Investment Income (b) $2,024,586 $2,092,359 Per Share (b) $0.11 $0.11 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (b) $10,262,199 $3,559,887 Per Share (b) $0.56 $0.19 Nine Months ended November 30, 2020 2019 Net Investment Income (b) $5,922,564 $6,251,956 Per Share (b) $0.32 $0.34 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (b) $8,523,148 $5,153,671 Per Share (b) $0.48 $0.28

(a) Since the Fund's net earning rates fluctuate from month to month, there will be periods when the Fund may over-earn or under-earn its monthly dividend rate. This fluctuation will have the effect of adding to or subtracting from the Fund's undistributed ordinary income balance. Fund management analyzes the current and projected net earning rates prior to recommending dividend amounts to the Fund's Board of Trustees for declaration. There can be no assurance that the monthly dividend rate will remain at its current level or that the undistributed ordinary income balance will be sufficient to cover any shortfall in earnings to meet the current dividend rate. The undistributed ordinary income balance is exclusive of market premium amortization on corporate bonds in accordance with federal income tax treatment. The undistributed ordinary income balance includes realized gain (loss) on the sale of contingent debt and Section 305 adjustments for accrual of deemed dividends from investments in convertible debt in accordance with federal income tax treatment. (b) Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020 includes market premium amortization on corporate bonds of $243,635 ($0.01 per common share) and $753,633 ($0.04 per common share), respectively. Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2019 includes market premium amortization on corporate bonds of $221,563 ($0.01 per common share) and $623,962 ($0.03 per common share), respectively. For tax purposes, the Fund has elected not to amortize market premium on corporate bonds.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, are available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

