AllianzGI Equity nvertible Income Fund : Audit Oversight Committee Charter (AIO/CBH/NCV/NCZ/ACV/NIE/NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund ("NFJ")

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund ("NCV")

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II ("NCZ")

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund ("ACV")

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Fund ("NIE")

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund ("CBH")

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund ("AIO")

Audit Oversight Committee Charter

(Adopted as of January 14, 2004, as amended through December 17, 2019, with name changes effective February 1, 2021)

The Board of Trustees or Directors (each a "Board") of each of the registered investment companies listed above (each a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds"), as the same may be periodically updated, has adopted this Charter to govern the activities of the Audit Oversight Committee (the "Committee") of the particular Board with respect to its oversight of the Fund. This Charter applies separately to each Fund and its particular Board and Committee, and shall be interpreted accordingly. This Charter supersedes and replaces any audit committee charter previously adopted by the Board or a committee of the Board.

Statement of Purpose and Functions

The Committee's general purpose is to oversee the Fund's accounting and financial reporting policies and practices and its internal controls, including by assisting with the Board's oversight of the integrity of the Fund's financial statements, the Fund's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements relevant to financial reporting matters, the qualifications and independence of the Fund's independent registered public accounting firm ("IA"), and the performance of the Fund's internal control systems and IA. The Committee's purpose is also to prepare reports required by Securities and Exchange Commission rules to be included in the Fund's annual proxy statements, if any.

The Committee's function is oversight. While the Committee has the responsibilities set forth in this Charter, it is not the responsibility of the Committee to plan or conduct audits, to prepare or determine that the Fund's financial statements are complete and accurate and are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or to assure compliance with laws, regulations or any internal rules or policies of the Fund. Fund management is responsible for Fund accounting and the implementation and maintenance of the Fund's internal control systems, and the IA is responsible for conducting a proper audit of the Fund's financial statements. Members of the Committee are not employees of the Funds and, in serving on this Committee, are not, and do not hold themselves out to be, acting as accountants or auditors. As such, it is not the duty or responsibility of the Committee or its members to conduct "field work" or other types of auditing or accounting reviews or procedures. Each member of the Committee shall be entitled to rely on (i) the integrity of those persons and organizations within management and outside the Fund from which the Committee receives information and (ii) the accuracy of financial and other information provided to the Committee by such persons or organizations absent actual knowledge to the contrary.

Membership

The Committee shall be comprised of as many trustees as the Board shall determine, but in any event not less than three (3) Trustees. Each member of the Committee must be a member of the Board. The Board may remove or replace any member of the Committee at any time in its sole discretion.

Each member of the Committee may not be an "interested person" of the Fund, as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), and must otherwise satisfy the standards for independence of an audit committee member of an investment company issuer as set forth in Rule 10A- 3(b) (taking into account any exceptions to those requirements set for in such rule) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and under applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). Each member of the Committee must be "financially literate" (or must become so within a reasonable time after his or her appointment to the Committee) and at least one member of the Committee must have

"accounting or related financial management expertise," in each case as the Board interprets such qualification in its business judgment under NYSE listing standards.

Unless the Board otherwise determines, at least one member of the Committee shall be determined by the Board to be an "audit committee financial expert" (as defined for purposes of Form N-CSR).

One or more members of the Committee may be designated by the Board as the Committee's chair or vice chair, as the case may be, and shall serve for such term or terms as the Board may determine. The Committee Chair shall: (1) schedule meetings to take place at such times and frequency as he or she deems appropriate; (2) provide input to management regarding its establishment of an agenda for each Committee meeting, with assistance from other Committee members as the Chair deems appropriate; (3) serve as chair of each Committee meeting; (4) serve as the primary Committee member who shall interface with management regarding Committee-related matters; and (5) perform such other duties as the Board or the Committee deems appropriate. The Chair can delegate to one or more other Committee members one or more of such duties as he or she deems appropriate.

Responsibilities and Duties

The Committee's policies and procedures shall remain flexible to facilitate the Committee's ability to react to changing conditions and to generally discharge its functions. The following describe areas of attention in broad terms. The Committee shall:

1. Determine the selection, retention or termination of the Fund's IA based on an evaluation of their independence and the nature and performance of the audit and any permitted non-audit services. Decisions by the Committee concerning the selection, retention or termination of the IA shall be submitted to the Board for ratification in accordance with the requirements of Section 32(a) of the Investment Company Act. The Fund's IA must report directly to the Committee, which shall be responsible for resolution of disagreements between management and the IA relating to financial reporting.

2. To consider the independence of the Fund's IA at least annually, and in connection therewith receive on a periodic basis formal written disclosures and letters from the IA as required by the applicable rules of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB").

3. To the extent required by applicable regulations, pre-approve (i) all audit and permitted non-audit services rendered by the IA to the Fund and (ii) all non-audit services rendered by the IA to the Fund's investment advisers (including sub- advisers) and to certain of the investment advisers' affiliates. The Committee may implement policies and procedures by which such services are approved other than by the full Committee.

4. Review and approve the fees charged by the IA to the Fund, the investment advisers and certain affiliates of the investment advisers for audit, audit-related and permitted non- audit services.

5. If and to the extent that the Fund intends to have employees, set clear policies for the hiring by the Fund of employees or former employees of the Fund's IA.

6. Obtain and review at least annually a report from the IA describing (i) the IA's internal quality-control procedures and (ii) any material issues raised (a) by the IA's most recent internal quality-control review or peer review or (b) by any governmental or other professional inquiry or investigation performed within the preceding five years respecting one or more IA carried out by the firm, and any steps taken to address any such issues.

7. Review with the Fund's IA arrangements for and the scope of the annual audit and any special audits, including the form of any opinion proposed to be rendered to the Board and shareholders of the Fund.

8. Meet with management and the IA to review and discuss the Fund's annual audited financial statements, including a review of any specific disclosures of management's discussion of the Fund's investment performance; and, with respect to the Fund's audited financial statements, discuss with the IA matters

required by the PCAOB and any other matters required to be reported to the Committee under applicable law; and provide a statement whether, based on its review of the Fund's audited financial statements, the Committee recommends to the Board that the audited financial statements be included in the Fund's Annual Report.

Meet with management to review and discuss the Fund's unaudited financial statements included in the semi-annual report, including, if any, a review of any specific disclosure of management's discussion of the Fund's investment performance.

9. Discuss with management and, as needed, the IA the Fund's unaudited financial statements.

10. Review with the IA any audit problems or difficulties encountered in the course of their audit work and management's responses thereto.

11. Review with management and, as applicable, with the IA the Fund's accounting and financial reporting policies, practices and internal controls, including the effect on the Fund of any recommendation of changes in accounting principles or practices by management or the IA.

12. Discuss with management its policies governing the process by which risk assessment and risk management is undertaken.

13. Discuss with management any press releases discussing the Fund's investment performance and other financial information about the Fund, as well as any financial information provided by management to analysts or rating agencies. The Committee may discharge this responsibility by discussing the general types of information to be disclosed by the Fund and the form of presentation (i.e., a case-by-case review is not required) and need not discuss in advance each such release of information.

14. Establish procedures for (i) the receipt, retention, and treatment of complaints received by the Fund regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, or auditing matters; and (ii) the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of the Fund, the Fund's investment advisers, administrator, principal underwriter (if any) or any other provider of accounting-related services for the investment advisers of concerns regarding accounting or auditing matters.

15. Investigate or initiate the investigation of any fraud, improprieties or suspected improprieties in the Fund's accounting operations or financial reporting.

16. Review with counsel legal and regulatory matters that have a material impact on the Fund's financial and accounting reporting policies and practices or its internal controls.

17. Report to the Board on a regular basis (at least annually) on the Committee's activities.

18. Perform such other functions consistent with this Charter, the Agreement and Declaration of Trust and Bylaws applicable to the Fund, and applicable law or regulation, as the Committee or the Board deems necessary or appropriate.

The Committee may delegate any portion of its authority and responsibilities as set forth in this Charter to a subcommittee of one or more members of the Committee.

Scope of Responsibility

This Charter shall not be read to impose on the Committee or any member thereof any responsibility to take any action or supervise any activity of the Funds not otherwise specifically imposed by this Charter or applicable law on the Committee (acting as a body) or any member of the Committee (acting individually). The Committee and members thereof shall be held to the same standard of care, as applicable, generally applied to the Board or a Trustee under applicable law, and service on the Committee shall not cause any member thereof to be held to astandard of care different from that applicable to his or her service on the Board generally. The designation of a Committee member as an audit committee financial expert does not impose on such person any duties or responsibilities that are greater than the duties and responsibilities imposed on such person as a member of the Committee and the Board. The designation of an audit committee financial expert also does not affect the duties or responsibilities of any other member of the Committee or the Board.

Meetings

At least annually, the Committee shall meet separately with the IA and separately with the representatives of Fund management responsible for the financial and accounting operations of the Fund. The Committee shall hold other regular or special meetings as and when it deems necessary or appropriate.

Outside Resources and Assistance from Management

The appropriate officers of the Fund shall provide or arrange to provide such information, data and services as the Committee may request. The Committee shall have the authority to engage at the Fund's expense independent counsel and other experts and consultants whose expertise the Committee considers necessary to carry out its responsibilities. The Fund shall provide for appropriate funding, as determined by the Committee, for the payment of: (i) compensation of the Fund's IA for the issuance of an audit report relating to the Fund's financial statements or the performance of other audit, review or attest services for the Fund; (ii) compensation of independent legal counsel or other advisers retained by the Committee; and (iii) ordinary administrative expenses of the Committee that are necessary or appropriate in fulfilling its purposes or carrying out its responsibilities under this Charter.

Annual Evaluations

The Committee shall review and reassess the adequacy of this Charter at least annually and recommend any changes to the Board. In addition, the performance of the Committee shall be reviewed at least annually.

Adoption and Amendments

The Board shall adopt and approve this Charter and may amend the Charter at any time on the Board's own motion.