Virtus Equity nvertible Income Fund : December 14, 2022

News Release

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice

HARTFORD, CT, December 14, 2022 - Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund(NYSE: NIE),

previously announced the following quarterly distribution on September 8, 2022:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NIE $0.50 December 9, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 23, 2022

Under the terms of its Managed Distribution Plan, the Fund will seek to maintain a consistent

distribution level that may be paid, in part or in full, from net investment income and realized capital gains, or a combination thereof. Shareholders should note, however, that if the Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution level, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund provided this estimate of the sources of the distributions: