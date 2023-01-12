Virtus Equity nvertible Income Fund : January 12, 2023

News Release

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Distribution

HARTFORD, CT, January 12, 2023 - Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund(NYSE: NIE),

today announced the following quarterly distribution:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NIE $0.50 March 10, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 24, 2023

Under the terms of its Managed Distribution Plan, the Fund will seek to maintain a consistent

distribution level that may be paid, in part or in full, from net investment income and realized capital gains, or a combination thereof. Shareholders should note, however, that if the Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution level, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund previously provided this estimate of the sources of the Fund's December quarterly distribution:

Distribution Estimates December 2022 (QTD) Fiscal Year-to-Date (YTD)(1) Per Share Percentage Per Share Percentage Amount of Current Amount of Current (Sources) Distribution Distribution Net Investment Income $ - 0.0% $ 0.013 0.3% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $ 0.500 100.0% $ 2.170 54.6% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $ - 0.0% $ 1.794 45.1% Return of Capital (or other Capital Source) $ - 0.0% $ - 0.0% Total Distribution $ 0.500 100.0% $ 3.977 100.0%