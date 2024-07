BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian whisky maker Allied Blenders and Distillers climbed 13.9% in pre-open debut trade on Tuesday, valuing the company - which makes the 'Officer's Choice' and 'Sterling Reserve' brands of whiskies - at 78.12 billion rupees ($935.2 million).

The stock listed at 320 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, compared with its offer price of 281 rupees.

($1 = 83.5370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)