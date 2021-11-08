Allied Cooperative Insurance Group announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The company has increasing net loss during the current quarter compared to same quarter of the previous year this is due to increase in net claims incurred by 22%, decrease in the profit in policyholders investments by 24%, decrease the profit from shareholders investments by 1% , decrease in other underwriting income by 99 %, decrease in reinsurance commission earned by 27%, Increase in policy acquisition cost by 361% , although increase in gross premiums written by 49% , increase in net written premiums by 45% , increase in net premiums earned by 12%, decrease in addition of doubtful debts provision by 55%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The company has increasing the net loss during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter of current year due to increase in net claims incurred by 7%, decrease in other underwriting income by 350 %,decrease in reinsurance commission earned by 44%,increase in policy acquisition cost by 120% , although increase in gross premiums written by 22% , increase in net written premiums by 15% , increase in net premiums earned by 4%, increase in the profit in policyholders investments by 9%, increase the profit from shareholders investments by 64% .

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The company has net loss during the current period compared to net profit during the same period of the previous year this is due to increase in net claims incurred by 15% , decrease in the profit in policy holders investments by 33% , decrease in the profit in shareholders investments by 20%, decrease in other underwriting income by 95% , Increase in policy acquisition cost by 175% , besides increase doubtful debts provision in amount SR 1,418 thousand during current period comparing to reverse doubtful debts provision in amount SR 5,009 thousand during the same period of the previous year although increase in gross premiums written by 19% , increase in net written premiums by 20%, increase in net premiums earned by 6%, increase in reinsurance commission earned by 4%, decrease in general and administrative expenses by 2 % .

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain reclassifications were made in comparative numbers to conform to the current period. These reclassification had no effect on the reported results of operations.