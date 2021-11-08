Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Allied Cooperative Insurance Group
  News
  Summary
    8150   SA000A0SR838

ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP

(8150)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 161,344 108,247 49.051 132,690 21.594
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 136,529 94,101 45.087 119,190 14.547
Net Incurred Claims 101,776 83,291 22.193 95,352 6.737
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 398 527 -24.478 365 9.041
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) -27,002 -1,984 1,260.987 -5,549 386.61
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 600 609 -1.477 366 63.934
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat -26,629 -1,453 1,732.69 -5,541 380.581
Total Comprehensive Income -30,142 1,087 - -7,353 309.927
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 446,181 376,455 18.521
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 386,592 323,015 19.682
Net Incurred Claims 283,659 246,691 14.985
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 1,129 1,689 -33.155
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) -29,331 7,904 -
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 1,561 1,956 -20.194
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat -28,442 8,510 -
Total Comprehensive Income -32,993 8,186 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 113,702 152,645 -25.512
Profit (Loss) per Share -2.38 0.36
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses Capital Percentage %
34,950 141,000 24.79
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The company has increasing net loss during the current quarter compared to same quarter of the previous year this is due to increase in net claims incurred by 22%, decrease in the profit in policyholders investments by 24%, decrease the profit from shareholders investments by 1% , decrease in other underwriting income by 99 %, decrease in reinsurance commission earned by 27%, Increase in policy acquisition cost by 361% , although increase in gross premiums written by 49% , increase in net written premiums by 45% , increase in net premiums earned by 12%, decrease in addition of doubtful debts provision by 55%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The company has increasing the net loss during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter of current year due to increase in net claims incurred by 7%, decrease in other underwriting income by 350 %,decrease in reinsurance commission earned by 44%,increase in policy acquisition cost by 120% , although increase in gross premiums written by 22% , increase in net written premiums by 15% , increase in net premiums earned by 4%, increase in the profit in policyholders investments by 9%, increase the profit from shareholders investments by 64% .
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The company has net loss during the current period compared to net profit during the same period of the previous year this is due to increase in net claims incurred by 15% , decrease in the profit in policy holders investments by 33% , decrease in the profit in shareholders investments by 20%, decrease in other underwriting income by 95% , Increase in policy acquisition cost by 175% , besides increase doubtful debts provision in amount SR 1,418 thousand during current period comparing to reverse doubtful debts provision in amount SR 5,009 thousand during the same period of the previous year although increase in gross premiums written by 19% , increase in net written premiums by 20%, increase in net premiums earned by 6%, increase in reinsurance commission earned by 4%, decrease in general and administrative expenses by 2 % .
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain reclassifications were made in comparative numbers to conform to the current period. These reclassification had no effect on the reported results of operations.
Additional Information Earnings per share for the period has been calculated by dividing the net income for the period by the weighted average number of issued and outstanding shares for the period. The Company have reduced its share capital by offsetting with accumulated loss, as result the weighted average number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding in the prior year has been restated to 14.1 million and accordingly income per share is restated.

The weighted average number of shares has been retrospectively adjusted for prior period to reflect the reduction in share capital as required by IAS 33

The earnings per share have been calculated according to the profit after Zakat and Tax.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

ACIG - Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP
01:18aAllied Cooperative Insurance Group Announces its accumulated loses reaching 24.8 % of i..
PU
12:48aAllied Cooperative Insurance Group announces its Interim Financial Results for the Peri..
PU
12:48aاعلان المجموع&#..
PU
10/22ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : اعلان الم&#..
PU
10/22ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Announces Appointment Audit Committee Member
PU
10/21Allied Cooperative Insurance Group Approves Appointment of Saad Bin Muhammad Al-Huwaime..
CI
10/21ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Announces Appointment Audit Committee Member
PU
10/21ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : اعلان الم&#..
PU
09/20ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP(S : 8150) added to S&P Pan Arab Composite
CI
08/31ACIG Names Mohamed Abdullah Ghadi as New CEO, Effective 1 September 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 453 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2020 -0,92 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2020 143 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -966x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 584 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Allied Cooperative Insurance Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gadhi Chief Executive Officer
Shagul Hameed Sharif Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Fawaz Mohmaed Naser El-Shereby Independent Chairman
Adallah Abdulrahman Al-Rbdi Independent Director
Mohammad Hani bin Abdul Kader Al-Bakri Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP-34.08%156
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-3.07%56 072
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED18.40%19 859
TRYG A/S4.51%15 867
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-0.14%11 401
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION6.11%3 068