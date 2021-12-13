Log in
Allied Copper : Audited Financial Statements - June 30, 2020 Financial Statements

12/13/2021
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the years ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Gold Rush Cariboo Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (the Company), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in shareholder's equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards (Canadian GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:

  • Management's Discussion and Analysis

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian GAAS, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Howard Wolle.

October 28, 2020

S & W LLP

Toronto, Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the Years Ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

June 30,

Note

2020

2019

Assets

$

$

Cash

4

7,547

30,078

GST/HST receivable

5

26,637

20,147

Prepaid expenses and deposits

6

6,300

-

40,484

50,225

Property, plant and equipment

9

1

22,008

Mining Equipment

9

1

1

Mining property & rights acquisition costs

10

2

2

Right-of-Use Asset

7

70,400

-

Total Assets

110,889

$72,236

Liabilities

83,361

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

61,831

Due to consultants

11,12

269,683

188,327

Due to other companies

11,12

350,190

25,000

Interest payable

13

126,986

121,989

Current portion of lease liability

8,17

36,780

-

Current portion of convertible promissory note payable

13

2,250,000

375,000

3,117,001

772,147

Lease liability

8,17

36,390

-

Convertible Promissory Note Payable

13

-

1,098,929

Total Liabilities

3,153,391

1,871,076

Shareholders' Equity

7,342,715

Share capital

14

7,342,715

Equity component of convertible promissory note

13

984,700

payable

984,700

Warrant reserve

14(b,d)

1,170,761

1,183,961

Share-based payments reserve

14(c,e)

453,754

453,754

Contributed surplus

14(f)

2,697,043

2,683,843

Deficit

(15,691,475)

(14,447,813)

(3,042,503)

(1,798,840)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

110,889

$

72,236

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 17)

Approved by the Board

"Aleem Nathwani"

"David Hergenhein"

Director (Signed)

Director (Signed)

The accompanying notes are integral to these consolidated financial statements

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allied Copper Corp. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 21:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
