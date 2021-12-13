Allied Copper : Filing Statement

ALLIED COPPER CORP. FILING STATEMENT Acquisition by Allied Copper Corp. of 1269280 B.C. Ltd Dated as at October 18, 2021 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the Transaction described in this filing statement.

1 TABLE OF CONTENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS ............................................................................................................................................ 1 GLOSSARY ................................................................................................................................................................. 2 GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS .................................................................................................................. 8 CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ................................................................. 9 SUMMARY ................................................................................................................................................................ 12 RISK FACTORS ....................................................................................................................................................... 17 THE TRANSACTIONS ............................................................................................................................................ 21 INFORMATION CONCERNING ALLIED COPPER ......................................................................................... 25 INFORMATION CONCERNING THE RESULTING ISSUER .......................................................................... 67 GENERAL MATTERS............................................................................................................................................. 80 CERTIFICATE OF ALLIED COPPER CORP. .................................................................................................... 81 CERTIFICATE OF 1269280 B.C. LTD. ................................................................................................................. 82 SCHEDULE A ........................................................................................................................................................... 84 SCHEDULE B ........................................................................................................................................................... 85 SCHEDULE C ........................................................................................................................................................... 86 SCHEDULE D ........................................................................................................................................................... 87 SCHEDULE E ........................................................................................................................................................... 88

2 GLOSSARY The following is a glossary of certain defined terms used throughout this Filing Statement. This is not an exhaustive list of defined terms used in this Filing Statement and additional terms are defined throughout. Terms used and not defined in this Filing Statement that are defined or interpreted in the policies of the TSXV including, without limitation, Policy 1.1 - Interpretation and Policy 5.2 - Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers of the TSX Venture Exchange or National Instrument 14-101 - Definitions of the Canadian Securities Administrators, bear that definition or interpretation. Terms and abbreviations used in the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of Allied Copper and in the pro forma consolidated financial statements of the Resulting Issuer are defined separately and the terms and abbreviations defined below are not used therein, except where otherwise indicated. "Acquisition" means the acquisition by Allied Copper of all of the common shares of BCCo (which holds an option to acquire the Silver King Property) pursuant to the Definitive Agreement. "Affiliate" means an Entity that is affiliated with another Entity as described below: An Entity is an "Affiliate" of another Entity if: one of them is the subsidiary of the other, or each of them is controlled by the same Person. An Entity is "controlled" by a Person if: voting securities of the Entity are held, other than by way of security only, by or for the benefit of that Person, and the voting securities, if voted, entitle the Person to elect a majority of the directors of the Entity. A Person beneficially owns securities that are beneficially owned by: an Entity controlled by that Person, or an Affiliate of that Person or an Affiliate of any Entity controlled by that Person. "Allied Copper" means Allied Copper Corp., a company incorporated and existing under the OBCA. "Allied Board" means the board of directors of Allied, as constituted from time to time. "Allied Copper Shareholders" means the holders of Allied Copper Shares. "Allied Copper Shares" means the common shares of Allied Copper. "Allied Copper Unit" means the units in the capital of Allied Copper issued to the holders of the Subscription Receipts. Each Allied Copper Unit is comprised of one Allied Copper Share and one-half of one Allied Copper Warrant. "Allied Copper Warrant" means the Allied Copper Share purchase warrants. Each Allied Copper Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof for one common share of Allied Copper (each, a "Allied Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.45 per Allied Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance (the "Allied Copper Warrant Term") provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Allied Copper Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Allied Copper Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.90 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, Allied Copper may accelerate the Allied Copper Warrant

3 Term (the "AC Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Allied Copper Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by Allied Copper announcing the AC Reduced Warrant Term, subject to adjustments in certain events. "Amalgamation" means the amalgamation of Subco and BCCo in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement to form Amalco pursuant to Section 269 of the BCBCA, which shall result in the indirect acquisition by Allied Copper of all of the issued and outstanding securities of BCCo; "Amalco" means the corporation to be formed as a result of the Amalgamation; "April Placement" means the private placement of units completed by Allied Copper on April 29, 2021. See section entitled "Information Concerning Allied Copper-GeneralDevelopment of Business-History". "Arm's Length Transaction" means a transaction which is not a Related Party Transaction. "Articles of Amalgamation" means the articles of amendment to be filed by Allied Copper under the BCBCA to effect the Amalgamation. "Associate" when used to indicate a relationship with a Person, means an issuer of which the Person beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, voting securities entitling him to more than 10% of the voting rights attached to outstanding securities of the issuer, any partner of the Person, any trust or estate in which the Person has a substantial beneficial interest or in respect of which a Person serves as trustee or in a similar capacity, in the case of a Person who is an individual: that Person's spouse or child, or any relative of the Person or of his spouse who has the same residence as that Person. "BCBCA" means the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). "BCCo" means 1269280 B.C. Ltd., a company incorporated and existing under the BCBCA. "BCCo Shareholders" means the shareholders of BCCo "BLM" means the United States Bureau of Land Management. "Business Day" means any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or statutory or civic holiday in Toronto, Ontario on which banks in Toronto, Ontario are open for business and are not required to be closed. "Closing" means the closing of the Acquisition. "Closing Date" means the date on which Allied Copper completes the Acquisition in accordance with the Acquisition Agreement. "Concurrent Financing" means the non-brokered private placement completed by BCCo issuing 13,076,004 Subscription Receipts, inclusive of the 552,381 Subscription Receipts issued to certain eligible finder's in lieu of cash commissions, at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,757,086.90. "Control Person" means any Person or company that holds or is one of a combination of Persons that holds a sufficient