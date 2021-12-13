Allied Copper : Interim Financial Report - December 31, 2019 Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (the "Company") for the six months ended December 31, 2019 have been prepared by management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
Toronto, Ontario
March 2, 2020
See accompanying notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position For the Periods Ended December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current
Cash (Note 5)
$
15,331
$
30,078
GST/HST receivable (Note 6)
47,503
20,147
Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 7)
6,300
-
69,134
50,225
Property, plant and equipment (Note 8)
18,545
22,008
Mining Equipment (Note 8)
1
1
Mining property & rights acquisition costs (Note 9)
2
2
Total Assets
$
87,682
$72,236
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
335,930
$
183,820
Due to consultants (Note 11)
234,043
188,327
Due to Power Group Projects Corp.
190,000
25,000
Current portion of convertible promissory note payable (Note
12)
375,000
375,000
1,134,976
772,147
Convertible Promissory Note Payable (Note 12)
1,098,929
1,098,929
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
7,342,715
7,342,715
Equity component of convertible promissory note
payable (Note 12)
984,700
984,700
Warrant reserve (Note 13(c))
1,183,961
1,183,961
Share-based payments reserve (Note 13(d))
453,754
453,754
Contributed surplus (Note 13(e))
2,683,843
2,683,843
Deficit
(14,795,192)
(14,447,813)
(2,146,219)
(1,798,840)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
87,682
$
72,236
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)
Approved by the Board
"Brian Stecyk"
"John Dyer"
Director (Signed)
Director (Signed)
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Six Months
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation
$
10,033
$
29,402
$82,622
$
141,792
expenditures (Note 17)
Management fees
460
18,000
43,460
27,000
Professional fees
49,333
30,510
57,474
38,010
Investor relations
3,053
-
6,153
980
Filing and transfer fees
5,612
3,544
15,541
5,009
General and administrative
22,627
(6,157)
43,816
4,091
Interest on convertible promissory
note (Note 12)
47,425
45,255
94,850
89,474
Amortization (Note 8)
2,958
33,547
3,463
67,094
141,501
154,101
347,379
373,450
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
for the period
(141,501)
(154,101)
(347,379)
(373,450)
Basic and diluted loss per common
share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
39,632,411
39,407,411
39,632,411
39,407,411
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficiency For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Amount
Equity
Warrants
Share-based
Contributed
Accumulated
Total
Shares
Component
Reserve
Payments
Surplus
Deficit
(Note 1)
of Convertible
Reserve
Balance at June 30, 2018
39,407,411
$
7,304,472
$
984,700
$
1,265,799
$
469,497
$
2,602,005
$
(9,277,707)
$
3,348,766
Expiry of stock options
-
-
-
-
(6,997)
6,997
-
-
Valuation of warrants
-
585,381
-
(585,381)
-
-
-
-
Expiry of warrants
-
-
-
(81,838)
-
81,838
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(373,450)
(373,450)
Balance at December 31, 2018
39,407,411
$
7,889,853
$
984,700
$
598,580
$
462,500
$
2,690,840
$
(9,651,157)
$
2,975,316
Balance at June 30, 2019
39,632,411
$
7,342,715
$
984,700
$
1,183,961
$
453,754
$
2,683,843
$
(14,447,813)
$
(1,798,840)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(347,379)
(347,379)
Balance at December 31, 2019
39,632,411
$
7,342,715
$
984,700
$
1,183,961
$
453,754
$
2,683,843
$
(14,795,192)
$
(2,146,219)
