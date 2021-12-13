Log in
    CPR   CA01910L1004

ALLIED COPPER

(CPR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/13 05:00:00 pm
0.22 CAD   -4.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allied Copper : Interim Financial Report - December 31, 2019 Financial Statements

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (the "Company") for the six months ended December 31, 2019 have been prepared by management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

Toronto, Ontario

March 2, 2020

See accompanying notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position For the Periods Ended December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current

Cash (Note 5)

$

15,331

$

30,078

GST/HST receivable (Note 6)

47,503

20,147

Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 7)

6,300

-

69,134

50,225

Property, plant and equipment (Note 8)

18,545

22,008

Mining Equipment (Note 8)

1

1

Mining property & rights acquisition costs (Note 9)

2

2

Total Assets

$

87,682

$72,236

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

335,930

$

183,820

Due to consultants (Note 11)

234,043

188,327

Due to Power Group Projects Corp.

190,000

25,000

Current portion of convertible promissory note payable (Note

12)

375,000

375,000

1,134,976

772,147

Convertible Promissory Note Payable (Note 12)

1,098,929

1,098,929

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

7,342,715

7,342,715

Equity component of convertible promissory note

payable (Note 12)

984,700

984,700

Warrant reserve (Note 13(c))

1,183,961

1,183,961

Share-based payments reserve (Note 13(d))

453,754

453,754

Contributed surplus (Note 13(e))

2,683,843

2,683,843

Deficit

(14,795,192)

(14,447,813)

(2,146,219)

(1,798,840)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

87,682

$

72,236

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)

Approved by the Board

"Brian Stecyk"

"John Dyer"

Director (Signed)

Director (Signed)

See accompanying notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

2

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Months

Six Months

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation

$

10,033

$

29,402

$82,622

$

141,792

expenditures (Note 17)

Management fees

460

18,000

43,460

27,000

Professional fees

49,333

30,510

57,474

38,010

Investor relations

3,053

-

6,153

980

Filing and transfer fees

5,612

3,544

15,541

5,009

General and administrative

22,627

(6,157)

43,816

4,091

Interest on convertible promissory

note (Note 12)

47,425

45,255

94,850

89,474

Amortization (Note 8)

2,958

33,547

3,463

67,094

141,501

154,101

347,379

373,450

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

for the period

(141,501)

(154,101)

(347,379)

(373,450)

Basic and diluted loss per common

share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

39,632,411

39,407,411

39,632,411

39,407,411

See accompanying notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

3

GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficiency For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Amount

Equity

Warrants

Share-based

Contributed

Accumulated

Total

Shares

Component

Reserve

Payments

Surplus

Deficit

(Note 1)

of Convertible

Reserve

Balance at June 30, 2018

39,407,411

$

7,304,472

$

984,700

$

1,265,799

$

469,497

$

2,602,005

$

(9,277,707)

$

3,348,766

Expiry of stock options

-

-

-

-

(6,997)

6,997

-

-

Valuation of warrants

-

585,381

-

(585,381)

-

-

-

-

Expiry of warrants

-

-

-

(81,838)

-

81,838

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(373,450)

(373,450)

Balance at December 31, 2018

39,407,411

$

7,889,853

$

984,700

$

598,580

$

462,500

$

2,690,840

$

(9,651,157)

$

2,975,316

Balance at June 30, 2019

39,632,411

$

7,342,715

$

984,700

$

1,183,961

$

453,754

$

2,683,843

$

(14,447,813)

$

(1,798,840)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(347,379)

(347,379)

Balance at December 31, 2019

39,632,411

$

7,342,715

$

984,700

$

1,183,961

$

453,754

$

2,683,843

$

(14,795,192)

$

(2,146,219)

See accompanying notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allied Copper Corp. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,97 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2021 0,62 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 8,84 M 8,52 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIED COPPER
Duration : Period :
Allied Copper Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kyle Robert Hookey Chief Executive Officer
Morgan Tiernan Chief Financial Officer
Aleem Nathwani Director
David Robinson Director
David Hergenhein Director