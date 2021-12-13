Allied Copper : Interim Financial Report - March 31, 2020 Financial Statements

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (the "Company") for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 have been prepared by management, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company herewith discloses that the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
Toronto, Ontario
July 14, 2020
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current
Cash (Note 5)
$
44,457
$
30,078
GST/HST receivable (Note 6)
24,665
20,147
Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 7)
6,300
-
75,422
50,225
Property, plant and equipment (Note 8)
15,643
22,008
Mining Equipment (Note 8)
1
1
Mining property & rights acquisition costs (Note 9)
2
2
Total Assets
$
91,068
$
72,236
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
385,995
$
183,820
Due to consultants (Note 11)
234,043
188,327
Due to other companies
324,656
-
Current portion of convertible promissory note payable (Note
12)
375,000
375,000
1,319,694
772,147
Convertible Promissory Note Payable (Note 12)
1,098,929
1,098,929
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
7,342,715
7,342,715
Equity component of convertible promissory note
payable (Note 12)
984,700
984,700
Warrant reserve (Note 13(c))
1,183,961
1,183,961
Share-based payments reserve (Note 13(d))
453,754
453,754
Contributed surplus (Note 13(e))
2,683,843
2,683,843
Deficit
(14,976,528)
(14,447,813)
(2,327,555)
(1,798,840)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
91,068
$
72,236
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)
Approved by the Board
"Brian Stecyk"
"Conan Taylor"
Director (Signed)
Director (Signed)
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Nine Months
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation
$
2,395
$
4,132
$112,664
$
145,924
expenditures (Note 17)
Management fees
114,612
-
152,011
27,000
Professional fees
5,361
18,502
44,168
36,002
Investor relations
2,325
-
8,478
980
Filing and transfer fees
2,406
2,618
23,950
7,628
General and administrative
3,909
14,445
38,802
18,535
Interest on convertible promissory
note (Note 12)
47,425
-
142,275
89,474
Amortization (Note 8)
2,904
33,383
6,367
100,477
181,337
73,080
528,715
446,530
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
for the period
(181,337)
(73,080)
(528,715)
(446,530)
Basic and diluted loss per common
share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
39,632,411
39,407,411
39,632,411
39,407,411
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficiency For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Amount
Equity
Warrants
Share-based
Contributed
Accumulated
Total
Shares
Component
Reserve
Payments
Surplus
Deficit
(Note 1)
of Convertible
Reserve
Balance at June 30, 2018
39,407,411
$
7,304,472
$
984,700
$
1,265,799
$
469,497
$
2,602,005
$
(9,277,707)
$
3,348,766
Expiry of stock options
-
-
-
-
(6,997)
6,997
-
-
Valuation of warrants
-
585,381
-
(585,381)
-
-
-
-
Expiry of warrants
-
-
-
(81,838)
-
81,838
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(446,530)
(446,530)
Balance at March 31, 2019
39,407,411
$
7,889,853
$
984,700
$
598,580
$
462,500
$
2,690,840
$
(9,724,237)
$
2,902,236
Balance at June 30, 2019
39,632,411
$
7,342,715
$
984,700
$
1,183,961
$
453,754
$
2,683,843
$
(14,447,813)
$
(1,798,840)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(528,715)
(528,715)
Balance at March 31, 2020
39,632,411
$
7,342,715
$
984,700
$
1,183,961
$
453,754
$
2,683,843
$
(14,976,528)
$
(2,327,555)
