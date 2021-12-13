Log in
    CPR   CA01910L1004

ALLIED COPPER

(CPR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/13 05:00:00 pm
0.22 CAD   -4.35%
ALLIED COPPER : Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A ending September 30, 2021
PU
ALLIED COPPER : Filing Statement
PU
ALLIED COPPER : Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A ending September 30, 2021
PU
Allied Copper : Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A ending September 30, 2021

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
Date Title Symbol Company Name Link
2021-12-13T22:27:23.000Z Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A ending September 30, 2021 CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:26:32.000Z Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A ending September 30, 2021 CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:25:29.000Z Interim Financial Report - September 30, 2021 Financial Statements CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:23:48.000Z Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A ending December 31, 2019 CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:22:20.000Z Interim Financial Report - December 31, 2019 Financial Statements CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:21:45.000Z Interim Financial Report - December 31, 2019 Financial Statements CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:21:06.000Z Management Discussion and Analysis - MD&A ending March 31, 2020 CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:19:01.000Z Interim Financial Report - March 31, 2020 Financial Statements CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:18:33.000Z Interim Financial Report - March 31, 2020 Financial Statements CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link
2021-12-13T22:18:25.000Z Interim Financial Report - March 31, 2020 Financial Statements CPRRF ALLIED COPPER CORP. Link

Disclaimer

Allied Copper Corp. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,97 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2021 0,62 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 8,84 M 8,52 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kyle Robert Hookey Chief Executive Officer
Morgan Tiernan Chief Financial Officer
Aleem Nathwani Director
David Robinson Director
David Hergenhein Director