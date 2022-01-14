Allied : Late Filing Notice (Form NT 10-Q)

alid_nt10q.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Commission File Number 000-56002

(Check One): ☐ Form 10-K ☐ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☒ Form 10-Q ☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-SAR ☐ Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: November 30, 2021 ☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K ☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F ☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K ☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q ☐ Transition Report on Form N-SAR For the Transition Period Ended: ____________________

Read Attached Instruction Sheet Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type.

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

Allied Corp. Full Name of Registrant Former Name if Applicable 1405 St. Paul St., Suite 201 Address of Principal Executive Offices (Street and Number) Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada V1Y 9N2. City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25 (b), the following should be completed. (Check appropriate box)

☒ (a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense; (b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, 10-KSB, 20-F, 11-K or Form N-SAR, or portion thereof will be filed on or before the 15th calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q, 10-QSB, or portion thereof will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and (c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III

NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q,10-D, N-SAR, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The registrant has experienced delays in completing its financial statements for the quarter ended November 30, 2021. As a result, the registrant is delayed in filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter then ended.

PART IV

OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

M Richard Cutler 713 888-0040 (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)

(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If the answer is no, identify report(s). ☒ Yes ☐ No (3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? ☐ Yes ☒ No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

2

Allied Corp.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: January 14, 2022 By: /s/ Calum Hughes Calum Hughes, Chief Executive Officer