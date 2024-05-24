May 24, 2024
To,
Corporate Relationship Department
Listing Compliance Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No. C-1,
Mumbai - 400 001
G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051
Scrip Code: 532875
Scrip Symbol: ADSL
Subject: Investor Presentation by the Company dated May 24, 2024
Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir / Madam,
We are pleased to enclose herewith the Investor Presentation, the press release enclosed is self- explanatory.
The above information is also available on the website of the Company:
https://www.allieddigital.net/in/investors-presentation/
Request you to take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Allied Digital Services Limited
NEHAL SHAH
Digitally signed by NEHAL SHAH Date:
2024.05.24 23:10:27 +05'30'
Nehal Shah
Director
DIN: 02766841
Allied Digital
Services Ltd
Investor Presentation
May 2024
99%
70+
40
Service
Countries
Years
Coverage
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ARCHITECT | GLOBAL MANAGED IT SERVICE PROVIDER | MASTER SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR
www.allieddigital.net
Safe Harbour
Certain statements made in this document concerning our future growth prospects may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, which involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Investors are requested to use their discretion in relying on them. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time
Table of contents
Introduction
04
Offerings
11
Success Stories
22
Q4 & FY24 Performance Review
29
Historical Financial Overview
39
Awards & Accolades
43
Annexures
49
Introduction
Data Centre at Customers Site
Company At A Glance
40
70+
3,000+
Year History
Countries
Employees
202 14 11
Numbers of Clients
Smart / Safe Cities
Fortune 100 Customers
Rs. 687 Cr
Rs. 83 Cr
Rs. 46 Cr
FY24 Revenue
FY24 EBIDTA
FY24 PAT
20
Offices Worldwide
Net Debt Free
Rs. 8.29
FY24 EPS
(Face Value Rs.5/Share)
Vision, Mission, Core Values
VisionMission
Core Values
To be the most admired IT Services and Solutions provider by applying 3 megaforces within the organization continually by:
- Developing Technological depth
- Enhancing Resources, Reach and Infrastructure
- Using the best management practices for operational excellence
To operate as a technology driven global organization obsessed with customer needs, devoted to building lasting partnerships and acting with integrity, honesty and a spirit of cooperation with customers, suppliers and employees.
Ethics - Integrity, Honestly
and Commitment
Attitude, Relationship
and Trust - Customer
Before Self
Capabilities and
Infrastructure - Core
Pillars of Service Delivery
Transparent Transactions
- Flexibility and Visibility
Evolution of Allied Digital
⚫
IT Security
⚫
Mainframe
⚫
Unified Messaging
services
⚫
Data Centers and
⚫
Were know as
Physical Security
Geographical
"Digital Data
⚫
Services"
expansion
- ADiTaaS - ITSM Tool and Private Cloud Solutions
- Successful JV with E- Cop (Singapore based strong managed security player)
- Accredited ISO 27001 certification
- ADSL CMMI Certificate
- Expansion in Europe, Ireland, UK, Spain, Germany, Belgium
1992-99
2006-09
2013-16
2020-24
1984-90
2001-05
2010-12
2017-19
⚫
AMC and Repairs
⚫
App Dev and ERP
⚫
PC Services
⚫
Remote Management,
⚫
LAN Management
Security Audits,
Compliance
WAMs
⚫
⚫
NOC & SOC Setup
⚫ Identity change to "Allied
SAP Services
Digital Services"
⚫
⚫ Listed in BSE & NSE
⚫
Accredited ISO 9001 :
Major Acquisitions
2000 certification
⚫
⚫
Close alliance with key
⚫
MSI Division
principles HP, IBM,
Microsoft, Intel and Cisco
- Successfully executed 1st Safe City Project- Pune City
- Expanded to 40+ countries
- Wins MSP of the year Award by LANDesk Software USA (3 year in a row)
- PinkVerify Certification for ADiTaaS
- SOC 2 Certification
- Added Vedanta as a marquee Client
- Solapur & Lucknow Smart Cities Wins
- HRMS & SAP new version implementation
- Ayodhya and Taloja Smart City Wins
- Rebranding of ADiTaaS to Digital Desk
Development Centres
Navi Mumbai
Mumbai -Andheri Seepz
Kolkata
USA - Los Angeles
Year of
Year of
Year of
Year of
2009
2013
2020
2013
Establishment
Establishment
Establishment
Establishment
Development Centres
Mumbai Nariman Point
Mumbai Nariman Point
Head Office (1)
Head Office (2)
Pune Office
Ahmedabad
Year of
Year of
Year of
Year of
2010
2022
2013
2021
Establishment
Establishment
Establishment
Establishment
