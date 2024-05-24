May 24, 2024

To,

To,

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Compliance Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No. C-1,

Mumbai - 400 001

G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051

Scrip Code: 532875

Scrip Symbol: ADSL

Subject: Investor Presentation by the Company dated May 24, 2024

Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

We are pleased to enclose herewith the Investor Presentation, the press release enclosed is self- explanatory.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company:

https://www.allieddigital.net/in/investors-presentation/

Request you to take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Allied Digital Services Limited

NEHAL SHAH

Digitally signed by NEHAL SHAH Date:

2024.05.24 23:10:27 +05'30'

Nehal Shah

Director

DIN: 02766841

Allied Digital

Services Ltd

Investor Presentation

May 2024

99%

70+

40

Service

Countries

Years

Coverage

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ARCHITECT | GLOBAL MANAGED IT SERVICE PROVIDER | MASTER SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR

www.allieddigital.net

Safe Harbour

Certain statements made in this document concerning our future growth prospects may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, which involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Investors are requested to use their discretion in relying on them. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time

© 2024 Allied Digital. All rights reserved

2

Table of contents

Introduction

04

Offerings

11

Success Stories

22

Q4 & FY24 Performance Review

29

Historical Financial Overview

39

Awards & Accolades

43

Annexures

49

© 2024 Allied Digital. All rights reserved

3

Introduction

Data Centre at Customers Site

Company At A Glance

40

70+

3,000+

Year History

Countries

Employees

202 14 11

Numbers of Clients

Smart / Safe Cities

Fortune 100 Customers

Rs. 687 Cr

Rs. 83 Cr

Rs. 46 Cr

FY24 Revenue

FY24 EBIDTA

FY24 PAT

20

Offices Worldwide

Net Debt Free

Rs. 8.29

FY24 EPS

(Face Value Rs.5/Share)

© 2024 Allied Digital. All rights reserved

5

Vision, Mission, Core Values

VisionMission

Core Values

To be the most admired IT Services and Solutions provider by applying 3 megaforces within the organization continually by:

  • Developing Technological depth
  • Enhancing Resources, Reach and Infrastructure
  • Using the best management practices for operational excellence

To operate as a technology driven global organization obsessed with customer needs, devoted to building lasting partnerships and acting with integrity, honesty and a spirit of cooperation with customers, suppliers and employees.

Ethics - Integrity, Honestly

and Commitment

Attitude, Relationship

and Trust - Customer

Before Self

Capabilities and

Infrastructure - Core

Pillars of Service Delivery

Transparent Transactions

  • Flexibility and Visibility

© 2024 Allied Digital. All rights reserved

6

Evolution of Allied Digital

IT Security

Mainframe

Unified Messaging

services

Data Centers and

Were know as

Physical Security

Geographical

"Digital Data

Services"

expansion

  • ADiTaaS - ITSM Tool and Private Cloud Solutions
  • Successful JV with E- Cop (Singapore based strong managed security player)
  • Accredited ISO 27001 certification
  • ADSL CMMI Certificate
  • Expansion in Europe, Ireland, UK, Spain, Germany, Belgium

1992-99

2006-09

2013-16

2020-24

1984-90

2001-05

2010-12

2017-19

AMC and Repairs

App Dev and ERP

PC Services

Remote Management,

LAN Management

Security Audits,

Compliance

WAMs

NOC & SOC Setup

Identity change to "Allied

SAP Services

Digital Services"

Listed in BSE & NSE

Accredited ISO 9001 :

Major Acquisitions

2000 certification

Close alliance with key

MSI Division

principles HP, IBM,

Microsoft, Intel and Cisco

  • Successfully executed 1st Safe City Project- Pune City
  • Expanded to 40+ countries
  • Wins MSP of the year Award by LANDesk Software USA (3 year in a row)
  • PinkVerify Certification for ADiTaaS
  • SOC 2 Certification
  • Added Vedanta as a marquee Client
  • Solapur & Lucknow Smart Cities Wins
  • HRMS & SAP new version implementation
  • Ayodhya and Taloja Smart City Wins
  • Rebranding of ADiTaaS to Digital Desk

© 2024 Allied Digital. All rights reserved

7

Development Centres

Navi Mumbai

Mumbai -Andheri Seepz

Kolkata

USA - Los Angeles

Year of

Year of

Year of

Year of

2009

2013

2020

2013

Establishment

Establishment

Establishment

Establishment

© 2024 Allied Digital. All rights reserved

8

Development Centres

Mumbai Nariman Point

Mumbai Nariman Point

Head Office (1)

Head Office (2)

Pune Office

Ahmedabad

Year of

Year of

Year of

Year of

2010

2022

2013

2021

Establishment

Establishment

Establishment

Establishment

© 2024 Allied Digital. All rights reserved

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Allied Digital Services Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 18:33:38 UTC.