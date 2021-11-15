Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Intention to File Form 12b-25

Company postpones third quarter earnings conference call previously scheduled for today

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, announced today that it will submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission a Notification of Late Filing with respect to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Notification will state that the 10-Q could not be filed by its original due date, November 15, 2021, because the Company needs additional time to evaluate the accounting for certain transactions during the review period.

The Company expects to complete its evaluation shortly so that it will be in a position to file the Form 10-Q on or before November 22, 2021.

As a result of today’s announcement, the Company’s regularly scheduled conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results will be postponed. Details for the rescheduled conference call will be announced at a later date.

