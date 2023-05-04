Advanced search
    AGAE   US0191701095

ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(AGAE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:22 2023-05-03 pm EDT
0.9102 USD   -6.16%
09:02aAllied Gaming & Entertainment to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 11th
BU
05/02Allied Esports International, a Subsidiary of Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Announces Renewal of ELEVATED, Presented by Progressive Insurance®, for Second Season
BU
03/23Transcript : Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2023
CI
Allied Gaming & Entertainment to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 11th

05/04/2023 | 09:02am EDT
Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company”), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, May 11th. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (United States) or 1-412-317-5195 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s Investor Relations site at ir.alliedgaming.gg. Additionally, financial information presented on the call will be available on Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s Investor Relations site. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and using the replay passcode: 10178258.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing audience of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products, and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,35 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 73,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,0 M 35,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -5,24x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,10x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying hau Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Lyle Arnold Berman Co-Chairman, Vice President-Mergers & Acquisition
Yang Yang Li Co-Chairman
David Moon Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC.-13.31%35
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-1.71%59 140
NETEASE, INC.22.61%55 031
NEXON CO., LTD.5.67%19 702
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.352.19%11 272
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.69.56%9 827
