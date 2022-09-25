Suicide bombing in Somalia kills one soldier and injures six

Advanced search
    373   HK0000650413

ALLIED GROUP LIMITED

(373)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-23 am EDT
2.120 HKD    0.00%
08/25Allied Group Swings to Loss in January-June Results
MT
08/24Allied Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June, 2022, Payable on 26 September 2022
CI
08/24Allied Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financials
Sales 2021 4 915 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2021 6 689 M 852 M 852 M
Net Debt 2021 12 164 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,44x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 7 449 M 949 M 949 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 020
Free-Float 16,4%
Chart ALLIED GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Allied Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seng Hui Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arthur George Dew Chairman
Tai Chun Wong Investment Director
David Craig Bartlett Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Stephen Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED-22.34%949
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.59%55 828
ORIX CORPORATION-5.03%18 455
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-36.90%14 101
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED41.83%7 475
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-32.97%4 960