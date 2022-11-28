Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHPI   US0192222075

ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.

(AHPI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:17 2022-11-28 pm EST
1.150 USD   -1.70%
04:04pAllied Healthcare Products Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Allied Healthcare Products Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Allied Healthcare Products : Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice - Form 8-K

11/28/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

St. Louis, Missouri, November 28, 2022 - Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that on November 23, 2022 it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that, as a result of its delay in filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Company has a period of 60 days from its receipt of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About the Company

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry in a wide range of hospital and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. The Company's product lines include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment and emergency medical products.

Contact

Daniel C. Dunn

Chief Financial Officer

314-771-2400

Attachments

Disclaimer

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 22:14:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.
04:04pAllied Healthcare Products Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
11/15Allied Healthcare Products Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
11/14Allied Healthcare Products Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/07Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June ..
CI
10/07Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
06/22Allied Healthcare Products : PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
06/22Allied Healthcare Products Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of..
AQ
06/14Allied Healthcare Products Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,36 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,70 M 4,70 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph F. Ondrus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel C. Dunn CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
John David Weil Chairman
Kevin Kroupa Vice President-Engineering
Judith T. Graves Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.-79.90%5