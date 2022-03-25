Allied Industrial : The Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Correction for book closure starting & ending date)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/24 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/27 3.General shareholders' meeting location: 19F., No. 62-1, Zhongzheng Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Keelung City, Taiwan EVERGREEN LAUREL HOTEL(KEELUNG) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: 1.2021 Business Report. 2.Audit Committee's Review Report. 3.To report the Distribution of Employees' and Directors' compensation of the year 2021. 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: 1.To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 2.To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: 1.Discussion of the Amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation" 2.Discussion of the Amendments to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/29 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/27 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The duration to receive any proposal shall be from April 23, 2022 to May 3, 2022. All proposals should be delivered by 17:00 on May 3, 2022 (please indicate on mail envelopes "Shareholders' Meeting Proposal") according to Article 172-1 and Article 192-1 of the Company Act. The location to receive any such proposal will be the ALLIED INDUSTRIAL CORP.,LTD.Financial Department (12F., No. 76, Sec. 2, Dunhua S. Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C),contact number: +886-2-2703-8496 ext.158)