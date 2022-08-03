Log in
    AMOT   US0193301092

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(AMOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
28.41 USD   +1.97%
04:29pAllied Motion Reports Record Gross Margin of 32.4% on Revenue of $122.7 Million in Second Quarter 2022
BU
04:26pEarnings Flash (AMOT) ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q2 Revenue $122.7M
MT
04:20pAllied Motion Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
News 
Summary

Allied Motion Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/03/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2022.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 478 M - -
Net income 2022 17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 432 M 432 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 83,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,86 $
Average target price 39,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard S. Warzala Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael R. Leach Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard D. Federico Lead Independent Director
James J. Tanous Independent Director
Michael R. Winter Independent Director
