Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2023.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion products and solutions that are used in a broad range of applications within the Industrial, Vehicle, Medical, and Aerospace & Defense Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on becoming a leading global controlled motion solution provider in its selected target markets by further developing its products and services platform to utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies which create increased value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

