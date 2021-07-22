Log in
Allied Motion Technologies : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/22/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (412) 317-6026

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, August 12, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 10158260 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 402 M - -
Net income 2021 23,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 494 M 494 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 770
Free-Float 82,8%
Managers and Directors
Richard S. Warzala Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Leach Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard D. Federico Lead Independent Director
James J. Tanous Independent Director
Michael R. Winter Independent Director
