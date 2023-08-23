Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace & defense. It sells to markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Its products and solutions include nano-precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active and passive filters for power quality and harmonic issues, industrial safety rated input/output Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. Its products and solutions are used in factory automation, specialty equipment, commercial building equipment and others.