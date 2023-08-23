Effective August 23, 2023, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will change its name to Allient Inc.
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will Change its Name to Allient Inc
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-22 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.08 USD
|+2.07%
|+4.54%
|-2.10%
|06:00am
|06:00am
Effective August 23, 2023, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will change its name to Allient Inc.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|34.08 USD
|+2.07%
|+4.54%
|551 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.10%
|551 M $
|-22.35%
|546 M $
|+89.10%
|545 M $
|+7.37%
|544 M $
|-0.62%
|538 M $
|+5.12%
|568 M $
|-8.69%
|569 M $
|-4.25%
|534 M $
|+8.15%
|574 M $
|+27.18%
|574 M $