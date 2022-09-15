Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMOT   US0193301092

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(AMOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
28.85 USD   -2.07%
04:17pAllied Motion to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
08/29Allied Motion Technologies Expands Size of Credit Line by $55 Million
MT
08/29ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allied Motion to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

09/15/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced that Dick Warzala, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael R. Leach, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The Allied presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.alliedmotion.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 493 M - -
Net income 2022 18,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 471 M 471 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 83,5%
Managers and Directors
Richard S. Warzala Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael R. Leach Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard D. Federico Lead Independent Director
James J. Tanous Independent Director
Michael R. Winter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.27%471
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.79%88 659
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.03%69 856
EATON CORPORATION PLC-17.54%56 997
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.48%48 664
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.40%36 797