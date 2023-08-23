Newly refined strategy expected to drive over $1 billion in revenue with expanded margins

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, will hold its inaugural investor and analyst day beginning at 11:00 am ET today in New York City.

During the presentation, Dick Warzala, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Leach, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Company’s leadership team will provide an in-depth update on its strategic progress, future targets, and the strategy to achieve those goals.

Mr. Warzala, commented, “For the past 20 years, we have successfully executed our strategy and expanded our capabilities to be a leading global provider of motion solutions. More recently, we have been building our controls and power technologies capabilities, both organically and through acquisitions. The evolution of these additional pillars of our business enhances our overall value proposition and expands our addressable markets. Our advancements required a refinement of our strategy to leverage the value opportunity that exists at the nexus of our three technology pillars – Motion, Controls and Power.

“Overall, the breadth and depth of our technology offerings, expanded market opportunities and an increased focus on offering solutions for targeted vertical markets creates a path to achieve our growth goals. We believe in time we can generate over $1 billion in annual revenue, expand gross margin and deliver operating margin in the mid-teens leading to adjusted EBITDA margin in the high-teens.”

Investor and Analyst Day Webcast

As previously announced, a live video webcast of the event will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET today and conclude at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET. The webcast provides participants the capability to submit questions. The event can be accessed at https://allient.com/investors/. A replay of the presentations, as well as a copy of the slides, will also be made available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, agriculture, transportation, robotics and automation. Allient is a family of companies driven by the same goal: to act as one team to provide the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems in Motion, Controls, and Power— from mobile weapons systems used by the military to powered wheelchairs that enhance people’s lives.

Allient solutions enable applications that address customers’ most critical challenges so they can seize new opportunities and change the game. The Company’s strategy is to deliver innovative solutions for its targeted markets to drive growth, while adding new technologies and capabilities through acquisition. Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performance are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected operating results, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, the Company’s belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, and on global supply chains; our inability to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position, the prices of our securities and the achievement of our strategic objectives, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to successfully integrate an acquired business into our business model without substantial costs, delays, or problems, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823985095/en/