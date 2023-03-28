Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after the markets close.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800)599-2055 or (647)362-9671. The webcast will be accessible here or at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

