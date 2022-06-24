Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP.UN   CA0194561027

ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:11 2022-06-24 am EDT
33.60 CAD   -0.09%
11:01aAllied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results
GL
11:00aAllied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results
AQ
06/21Scotiabank Reviews Impact of Higher Rates, Recession Fears on REIT Unit Prices
MT
Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results

06/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(888)394-8218 or (647)484-0475. The webcast will be accessible at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


Financials
Sales 2022 648 M 500 M 500 M
Net income 2022 420 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2022 3 780 M 2 915 M 2 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 4 303 M 3 319 M 3 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 351
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Emory President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Cecilia C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon R. Cunningham Chairman-Trustees Board
Travis Vokey Vice President-Technology
Thomas G. Burns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
