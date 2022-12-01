Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    AP.UN   CA0194561027

ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
26.35 CAD   +0.34%
05:59pAllied Announces December 2022 Distribution and Distribution Increase for 2023
GL
11/29ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/25Allied Properties REIT Reiterated at Outperform at BMO as it Confirms Mulling Sale of Data Centers; Price Target Kept at C$35
MT
Summary 
Summary

Allied Announces December 2022 Distribution and Distribution Increase for 2023

12/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) announced today that its Trustees have (i) declared a distribution of $0.1458 per unit for the month of December 2022, payable on January 16, 2023, to unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022, and (ii) approved a 2.9% increase in monthly cash distributions for 2023 to $0.15 per unit ($1.80 per unit annualized).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Allied discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the effect of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Allied’s Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on Allied’s behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Allied has no obligation to update such statements.

ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-0643
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


Financials
Sales 2022 623 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2022 407 M 300 M 300 M
Net Debt 2022 4 097 M 3 027 M 3 027 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,84x
Yield 2022 6,60%
Capitalization 3 360 M 2 482 M 2 482 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,26 CAD
Average target price 38,02 CAD
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Emory President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Cecilia C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon R. Cunningham Chairman-Trustees Board
Travis Vokey Vice President-Technology
Thomas G. Burns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-40.25%2 482
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-37.42%11 299
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.48%7 812
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.74%6 054
DEXUS-28.06%5 773
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-34.97%5 051