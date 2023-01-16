Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP.UN   CA0194561027

ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:01:45 2023-01-16 am EST
29.61 CAD   +1.61%
10:01aAllied Announces January 2023 Distribution
GL
10:00aAllied Announces January 2023 Distribution
AQ
07:57aAllied Properties REIT Says to Offer Entire Urban Data Center Portfolio for Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allied Announces January 2023 Distribution

01/16/2023 | 10:01am EST
TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of January 2023, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2023.

About Allied

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory, President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


Financials
Sales 2022 624 M 465 M 465 M
Net income 2022 406 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2022 4 098 M 3 056 M 3 056 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 5,94%
Capitalization 3 729 M 2 780 M 2 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,14 CAD
Average target price 37,48 CAD
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Emory President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Cecilia C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon R. Cunningham Chairman-Trustees Board
Travis Vokey Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Thomas G. Burns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST13.83%2 780
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.5.36%11 161
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-3.74%7 544
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.81%6 024
DEXUS3.48%5 999
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION4.84%4 738