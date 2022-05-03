Allied Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied”) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 3, 2022 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.
There were 111,952 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 102,748,545 units, representing 80.3% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding units as at the record date of March 15, 2022.
1. Election of Trustees
Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated March 25, 2022 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:
|
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Matthew Andrade
|101,837,594
|99.71
|%
|297,925
|0.29
|%
|Kay Brekken
|99,825,686
|97.74
|%
|2,309,933
|2.26
|%
|Gerald R. Connor
|96,926,556
|94.90
|%
|5,209,063
|5.10
|%
|Lois Cormack
|99,820,011
|97.73
|%
|2,315,608
|2.27
|%
|Gordon R. Cunningham
|87,051,999
|85.23
|%
|15,083,620
|14.77
|%
|Michael R. Emory
|101,853,271
|99.72
|%
|282,348
|0.28
|%
|Toni Rossi
|101,854,009
|99.73
|%
|280,010
|0.27
|%
|Stephen L. Sender
|101,851,544
|99.72
|%
|283,975
|0.28
|%
|Jennifer A. Tory
|99,831,503
|97.74
|%
|2,304,061
|2.26
|%
2. Appointment of Auditor
Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|102,571,148
|99.83%
|177,297
|0.17%
3. Amendment to the Declaration of Trust
The resolution authorizing amendments to Allied’s amended and restated declaration of trust was approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|101,998,147
|99.87%
|137,472
|0.13%
4. Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan
The resolution reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied was approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|98,373,649
|96.32%
|3,761,970
|3.68%
5. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|87,365,152
|85.54%
|14,770,467
|14.46%
ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael Emory
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com
Cecilia Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com