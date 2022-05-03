Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP.UN   CA0194561027

ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
40.82 CAD   +0.79%
05:06pAllied Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
GL
05:05pAllied Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allied Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

05/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied”) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 3, 2022 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 111,952 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 102,748,545 units, representing 80.3% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding units as at the record date of March 15, 2022.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated March 25, 2022 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

 Votes ForVotes Withheld
 #%#%
Matthew Andrade101,837,59499.71%297,9250.29%
Kay Brekken99,825,68697.74%2,309,9332.26%
Gerald R. Connor96,926,55694.90%5,209,0635.10%
Lois Cormack99,820,01197.73%2,315,6082.27%
Gordon R. Cunningham87,051,99985.23%15,083,62014.77%
Michael R. Emory101,853,27199.72%282,3480.28%
Toni Rossi101,854,00999.73%280,0100.27%
Stephen L. Sender101,851,54499.72%283,9750.28%
Jennifer A. Tory99,831,50397.74%2,304,0612.26%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes ForVotes Withheld
#%#%
102,571,14899.83%177,2970.17%

3. Amendment to the Declaration of Trust

The resolution authorizing amendments to Allied’s amended and restated declaration of trust was approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
101,998,14799.87%137,4720.13%

4. Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan

The resolution reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied was approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
98,373,64996.32%3,761,9703.68%

5. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
87,365,15285.54%14,770,46714.46%

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Emory
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


All news about ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:06pAllied Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
GL
05:05pAllied Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28..
CI
04/28Scotiabank on Allied Properties REIT Q1; Says Recovery Still Weighted to Second Half 20..
MT
04/28ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVEST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/27Allied Announces First-Quarter Results
GL
04/27Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/18Allied Announces April 2022 Distribution
AQ
04/18Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Distribution for the Month of A..
CI
03/31Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Acquisition of Urban Office Po..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 646 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2022 420 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2022 3 718 M 2 895 M 2 895 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 5 182 M 4 036 M 4 036 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 351
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,50 CAD
Average target price 50,81 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Emory President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Cecilia C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon R. Cunningham Chairman-Trustees Board
Travis Vokey Vice President-Technology
Thomas G. Burns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.05%4 020
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.1.79%18 369
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION1.19%8 854
DEXUS-1.71%8 278
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION4.20%8 083
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.22%6 721