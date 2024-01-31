Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Allied) is a Canada-based open-end real estate investment trust (REIT). Allied is an owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's cities and network-dense urban data centers in Toronto. Its business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity. Allied operates in seven urban markets in Canada, which includes Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Kitchener, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Its urban office properties are managed by geographic location consisting of approximately four groups of cities. Allied engages in third-party property management business, including the provision of services for properties, in which a trustee of the Allied has an ownership interest.

Sector Commercial REITs