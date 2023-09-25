Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that it has acquired Sierramotion Inc., a privately-owned company specializing in designing and engineering turn-key motion components and mechatronic (mechanical, electrical and control) solutions for robotic, medical, industrial, defense, semiconductor and other precision applications.

“Sierramotion and Allient are well known to each other as they have collaborated and partnered in the past to develop industry leading solutions for the motion market. The engineering team at Sierramotion brings decades of experience in designing solutions for complex motion control problems, which we believe will advance our integrated motion solutions strategy and further enable our reach into our targeted end markets,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO. “Sierramotion excels at providing rapid product development, prototyping, and low volume production to improve speed-of-play for its customers. As part of the Allient family, we see the potential to enhance these capabilities by providing larger scale production capabilities for Sierramotion customers by leveraging the Allient global manufacturing footprint.”

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Loomis, CA, Sierramotion has experience and know-how designing and applying products in electro-mechanical systems with moving magnets or moving coils for rotary, linear, and arc shaped applications. The company provides customized design and integration capabilities, testing, performance simulations, prototype development and low volume production for a variety of high precision and custom critical applications.

Rob Mastromattei, Sierramotion Co-founder, noted, “We are excited to be joining Allient, which provides a comprehensive global manufacturing platform to further scale our business and drive innovation for our customers. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, agriculture, transportation, robotics and automation. Allient is a family of companies driven by the same goal: to act as one team to provide the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems in Motion, Controls, and Power— from mobile weapons systems used by the military to powered wheelchairs that enhance people’s lives.

Allient solutions enable applications that address customers’ most critical challenges so they can seize new opportunities and change the game. The Company’s strategy is to deliver innovative solutions for its targeted markets to drive growth, while adding new technologies and capabilities through acquisition. Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performance are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected operating results, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, the Company’s belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, and on global supply chains; our inability to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position, the prices of our securities and the achievement of our strategic objectives, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to successfully integrate an acquired business into our business model without substantial costs, delays, or problems, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925691501/en/